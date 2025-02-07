Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican of Georgia, might have her sights set on a higher office.

A top contender in the race for Worst Republican Lawmaker, Greene told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Thursday that she’s considering running for either governor or senator in the Peach State, where Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s term is ending and Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff is up for re-election.

“Of course I’m considering all possibilities," Greene said during the podcast interview. "No decisions have been made, but I would be telling a lie if I didn’t say I was considering it."

When pressed on whether she’s leaning more toward the Senate or governor seat, Greene said that "at this time, I'm not really sure."

Greene could possibly be the worst candidate Republicans could field for statewide office in Georgia, a firmly purple state. Joe Biden won it in 2020 by 11,779 votes, while Donald Trump carried it in 2024 by 2 points. A state that comes that close in two consecutive elections means that anyone outside the mainstream of either party could face trouble with a statewide electorate.

And Greene is the definition of outside the mainstream.

She was booted from her House committees in 2021 for making antisemitic, racist, and violent comments toward Democratic lawmakers; spread a dangerous and insane QAnon conspiracy theory; baselessly accused Democrats of being able to “control the weather”; blamed the 2021 California wildfires on Jewish space lasers; and taunted survivors of the deadly 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, which she called a “false flag” operation.

Greene holds a “MAGA” hat.

And she’s embarrassingly devoted to Trump.

In a Feb. 4 post on X, Greene wrote of Trump: "I’m so impressed at how good President Trump looks. He’s healthy, sharp, and incredibly wise. He has more energy than everyone around him especially the nasty fake news that ask him the most America LAST pathetic questions. It’s just so great to have a POTUS that is more than capable of making America GREAT again!!! Praise God for answering our prayers!!!"

During her interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Greene heaped even more praise on Trump, lauding his executive orders on immigration and banning transgender women from sports.

She also defended Trump's call to remove Palestinians from the Gaza strip, even after she said she is against U.S. involvement in foreign wars, saying that "we need to see peace brought to the Middle East" and that she wouldn't be opposed to troops being sent to Gaza.

"I do support Israel and support peace in the Middle East," Greene once said.

Her unhinged behavior has made her underperform the Republican bent of her House seat.

In 2024, Greene underperformed Trump by 12.5 points—making her one of the worst Republican candidates in the country, according to data from Split Ticket. It goes without saying that underperforming Trump by that much would certainly lose her a statewide election—by a landslide.

Both races are expected to be competitive, with Republicans trying to recruit Kemp to run against Ossoff. But if Greene becomes the GOP nominee in either race, it could spell doom for Republicans.

Co-founder of Split Ticket, Lakshya Jain, called Greene "unquestionably the weakest candidate in the entire state of Georgia."

Run, Marjorie, run!

Thank you to the Daily Kos community who continues to fight so hard with Daily Kos. Your reader support means everything. We will continue to have you covered and keep you informed, so please donate just $3 to help support the work we do.