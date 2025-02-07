A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Here’s why ICE is releasing undocumented immigrants back into the US

Pretty sure this is the opposite of deportation.

How Democrats and activists are fighting against Trump's fascism

This is what hope looks like.

House GOP struggles to fund Trump’s tax scam, wants Americans to ‘sacrifice’

Because it makes total sense for billionaires to get a tax break while everyday Americans suffer.

Cartoon: Elon's revenge

Talk about holding a grudge.

Killing USAID could be a major blow to American farmers

So much for Trump’s claim that USAID is just for foreigners.

Election official who called out Trump's lies refuses to step down

“I've been so fortunate to serve the American people and stir up some good trouble along the way. That's not changing anytime soon.”

Could another DeSantis be eyeing a run at Florida governor?

It’s nepotism at its worst.

Click here to see more cartoons.