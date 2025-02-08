Italian politician Andrea Zanoni accused Donald Trump Jr. of killing a protected species of duck while on a hunting trip near Venice in December.

Zanoni reportedly told authorities that a video shows Trump Jr. with what appears to be the dead body of a rare ruddy shelduck.

Donald Trump Jr. with what appears to be the dead body of a rare ruddy shelduck during his hunting trip near Venice.

“This is actually a rather uncommon duck for the area. Not even sure what it is in English, but incredible shoot,” he says in the video.

“This is a species protected throughout Europe by the EU birds directive and of course by Italian law … [which] criminally punishes its killing and possession,” Zanoni said.

“The bird in the video is a female casarca, or ruddy shelduck. It’s highly protected and under Italian law you cannot hunt them,” Roberto Tinarelli, president of the Association of Ornithologists in Emilia-Romagna, told The Times of London.

Trump Jr. has a history of hunting questionable game. In 2019, he made headlines during a trip to Mongolia, where he shot an endangered argalis mountain sheep. It was later reported that U.S. taxpayers footed the bill for the rare animal hunting extravaganza.

The rich do not believe in laws—at least when applying them to themselves—and this clearly extends to recreational pursuits like hunting. Trump Jr.’s predilection for shady big-game hunting is shared by fellow Republican and former Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, who also has a history of dubious hunting practices.

The general irresponsibility of Trump Jr.’s actions are reminiscent of Secretary of Health and Human Services nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whose bizarre bear “prank” epitomizes the kind of corrupt privilege and glib immorality embodied by the wealthy.

Sign up to receive the Daily Kos Cartoons Newsletter.