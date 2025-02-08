This is an occasional roundup of people who voted for Donald Trump and are shocked to find out no one is immune from the damage and pain he causes. Many are now grappling with the consequences of their choice as it affects them and their loved ones—and possibly regretting their vote.

Today, we’re leading with a deplorable who is furious she can’t get cheap crap from China anymore, and then looking at Trump-supporting Venezuelans, Muslims, and farmers.

Let’s get to it!

This one is fun:

Say goodbye to cheap Temu and Shein crap from China. Of course, every one of Donald Trump’s voters should have been prepared for this—he ran on making stuff from China more expensive. Yet here is a case where people were happy to believe his nonsensical lies.

And before anyone wants to add their blame trump for everything bs and say that's what you get for voting for Donald J. Trump I know what trump said he said the tariffs would be on china New Mexico and Canada not on American citizens.

Aside from her wanting tariffs on New Mexico for some reason, this is beyond insane. Trump lied. She is now seeing the real-life impact of that lie, validating everything Democrats and economists and reasonable people warned would happen, and she’s … doubling down on her love for Trump.

Tariffs aren’t paid by governments. They are collected by governments, paid by importers, and they pass those costs on to consumers. It’s a freakin’ tax. Congrats, this person voted to raise prices. And if they’re angry now that prices are rising, maybe stop with the MAGA shit.

Doral, Florida, in suburban Miami, hosts one of the largest Venezuelan communities in the country. Sixty-one percent of the city voted for Trump—one of his best performances in Miami-Dade County. Trump got only 28% of the vote in the city in 2016 against Democrat Hillary Clinton, and barely won it in 2020, with 50.4%. The city’s transformation has been dramatic, all to Trump’s benefit.

So it’s kinda funny that one of the first things Trump announced was the rescission of Temporary Protected Status for Venezuelans (and Haitians). Cue shocked Pikachu face.

Kristi Noem, the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security

“Remember," Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem told NBC, "Venezuela purposely emptied out their prisons, emptied out their mental health facilities and sent them to the United States of America."

Of course, Venezuela did no such thing. That stems from Trump’s apparent confusion about the term “political asylum.” He thinks it means mental health institutions—formerly known as “mental asylums”—because he’s among the dumbest human beings to ever walk Earth.

Now Venezuelans are shocked this lying bigot is targeting them. “Beyond betrayed,” one woman told NPR. "They used us. During the campaign, the elected officials from the Republican Party, they actually told us that he was not going to touch the documented people. They said, 'No, it is with undocumented people.'"

How gullible can you be? Trump promised to deport legal Haitian residents from Springfield, Ohio. He even promised to revoke birthright citizenship, which is guaranteed in the Constitution. His messaging has always been virulently anti-immigration when it comes to people of color.

As I often say: People believed Trump’s lies, didn’t believe his truths, then made up things Trump never said in order to justify voting for him. It is gobsmacking.

In that same camp are many Michigan Muslims. A large share abandoned the Democratic Party in droves and opted instead for a destructive mix of voting for Trump, voting for Green Party candidate Jill Stein, and not voting at all.

Now that Trump is calling for displacing all Palestinians from Gaza (much to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s delight) and for the U.S. to “own” the strip, some of those “Genocide Joe” and “Killer Kamala” voices are being … defiant.

Here’s NPR:

"Abandon Harris"—another, more hard-line protest group previously known as "Abandon Biden"— released a statement Wednesday condemning Trump for "grotesque statements" regarding Gaza. But the organization also kept up its attacks on Biden and Harris, saying in the release, "We refuse to equate Trump's inflammatory rhetoric with the Biden-Harris administration's concrete actions—actions that spanned 15 months of material, verbal, monetary, and political support for Israel's genocide and ethnic cleansing in Gaza."

Netanyahu wanted to harm the Democratic ticket in the hopes of a Trump redux presidency—and it worked. The Biden administration did what it could to restrain Israel, and yes, I get that many considered that inadequate, but there were two choices in that election—Trump or Harris—and it’s clear which one would’ve been a forceful voice for ending the war and Israeli excesses. Now Trump has essentially volunteered to handle the ethnic cleaning himself.

Hilariously, the group “Arab Americans for Trump” just changed their name to “Arab Americans for Peace.” Nice try. You own this, as do these folks:

It’s genuinely awful for the Palestinians who didn’t vote for this shit, and got saddled with the worst, dumbest allies possible.

California farmers are some of the most die-hard Republicans around. Anyone driving from Northern to Southern California on I-5 has seen the endless scroll of billboards and signs lambasting the state’s Democrats, blaming them for a lack of water. (Note that many of these farms are essentially wasting water on purpose.)

So it is somewhat funny to see those farmers suddenly get quiet as Trump has dumped a big percentage of their summer irrigation water in a bizarre publicity stunt.

Having incorrectly decided that the Los Angeles wildfires happened because of a lack of water, Trump ordered water released from two reservoirs. None of the water from those reservoirs ended up near Los Angeles, they aren’t physically connected, but it did deplete a precious resource—over 5 billion gallons, according to Trump.

“Not a single drop of the water released can get to Los Angeles—there is simply no physical connection between these basins,” Peter Gleick, co-founder of the nonprofit Pacific Institute, told The Hill. “As a result, all that Trump managed to accomplish was to anger local water districts and farmers who lost more than 2 billion gallons of water that flowed, unused and unusable, into the dry lake bed of the Tulare basin, where it will be unavailable to farmers in the coming hot season.”

Farmland in rural Solano County, California, on Aug. 30, 2023

Any fields that end up fallow thanks to lack of water won’t just further harm these Trump-loving farmers—it’s also likely to drive up grocery prices. Nearly every move Trump makes is inflationary.

That isn’t the only pain farmers can expect.

Agri-Pulse: “The incoming Trump administration has stopped payments to at least one major climate-smart commodities project, raising questions about whether farmers across the country will be reimbursed for practices they implemented under the $3 billion Partnerships for Climate Smart Commodities initiative.”

The Washington Post: “U.S. businesses that sold goods and services to USAID are in limbo. That includes American farms, which supply about 41 percent of the food aid that the agency, working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, sends around the world each year, according to a 2021 report by the Congressional Research Service. In 2020, the U.S. government bought $2.1 billion in food aid from American farmers.”

Daily Kos: “Nearly 60% of Nebraska voted for Donald Trump last November. There is perhaps no state more dependent on immigrants than Nebraska.”

