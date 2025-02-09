Welcome to the second installment of Daily Kos' new series that tracks the ridiculous excuses Republicans make to defend Dear Leader Donald Trump and his lawless and cruel actions.

This week, Trump imposed tariffs on the United States' biggest trading partners, unilaterally shuttered the U.S. Agency for International Development. He also said he wants to expel Palestinians from the Gaza strip so he can turn it into a resort.

Additionally, Trump let co-President Elon Musk and his crew of racist and unqualified DOGE minions have access to the Treasury Department's payment system that disburses trillions of dollars and contains Americans' sensitive personal data.

If you thought that any of those insane actions would draw criticism from Republicans, well, you'd be wrong.

Republicans twisted themselves in knots to defend Trump and Musk.Here’s how Republicans reacted to Trump this week.

On Elon Musk’s hostile takeover of the federal government

Republicans are notorious for railing against “unelected bureaucrats” in the federal government. But now that Trump made Musk into the most powerful unelected bureaucrat in government, allowing him to unilaterally shutter federal agencies, halt federal spending already approved by Congress, and have access to the Treasury Department payment system that doles out trillions in federal spending annually, Republicans are fine with it.

"I think the administration has every right to demand accountability and transparency in all these programs," Republican Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming, told NPR about Musk’s role in shuttering USAID.

Speaker Mike Johnson was asked specifically at a Feb. 5 news conference about the sudden change of heart Republicans have had with unelected bureaucrats.

“Is there an inconsistency with Republicans railing against 'unelected bureaucrats' in charge and yet ceding Article 1 powers to the executive branch under Elon Musk?” Fox News’ Chad Pergram asked Johnson.

“I think there's a gross overreaction in the media to what's happening,” Johnson said. “The executive branch of government in our system has the right to evaluate how executive branch agencies are operating to ensure that not only the intent of Congress in funding mechanisms, but also the stewardship of precious American tax dollars, is being handled well. That’s what they’re doing.”

x REPORTER: Is there an inconsistency with Republicans railing against 'unelected bureaucrats' in charge and yet ceding Article 1 powers to the executive branch under Elon Musk? MIKE JOHNSON: No, look ... I think there's a gross overreaction in the media to what's happening — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-02-05T15:52:47.850Z

Republican Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa, also defended Musk, even as his actions to shutter USAID could have devastating impacts for farmers in her own state, as the agency purchased millions worth of corn, soybeans, wheat, sorghum, vegetable oil, and peas from Midwest farms.

“It is going to be a very aggressive movement on the part of Republicans, President Trump, and Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency, so the Democrats need to get used to this,” Ernst said. “We are going to find ways to focus our American taxpayer dollars on the things that they should be spent on, which is the American people and our interests.”

Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana, made a similarly taunting statement.

“To my friends who are upset, I would say with respect, ‘Call somebody who cares,’” Kennedy said. “You better get used to this. It’s USAID today, it’s going to be the Department of Education tomorrow.”

House Republicans also blocked an effort by Democrats to subpoena Musk and force him to testify about DOGE’s actions.

"I support what Elon Musk is doing. He's being very transparent with the American people. He's tweeting out multiple tweets per hour saying what his goals are,” Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, chair of the House Oversight Committee, said in an interview with Fox news.

x Comer: "I support what Elon Musk is doing. He's being very transparent with the American people. He's tweeting out multiple tweets per hour saying what his goals are." — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-02-06T17:16:39.918Z

"Listen, I think what President Trump is doing by appointing Elon Musk is absolutely brilliant. And I say that from this perspective: We have a spending problem. … . It is going to take some unconventional thought process, some unconventional wisdom, to get us out of the mess that we're in right now,” Republican Rep. Lisa McClain of Michigan, (R-MI) said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

x Lisa McClain on Morning Joe: "Listen, I think what President Trump is doing by appointing Elon Musk is absolutely brilliant. We have a spending problem. It is going to take some unconventional thought process, some unconventional wisdom, to get us out of the mess we're in right now." — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-02-07T14:41:51.051Z

That should make us all feel better.

On expelling Palestinians from Gaza

Trump shocked world leaders when he said the United States will forcibly remove Palestinians from Gaza to eventually “own” the land and turn it into the “riviera of the Middle East”—a proposal not even his own advisers knew he was going to make during a joint news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The proposal would likely bog the United States down in another costly foreign war—both financially and with the lives of U.S. troops—and defied Trump’s campaign promise to bring peace to the world.

But again, Republicans defended Trump, saying his proposal was just innovative thinking from their Dear Leader.

"To what extent the president wants to move on this, we will see. But we have to be willing to think outside the box to bring peace and stability to Israel and the Palestinian people,” Republican Sen. John Curtis of Utah told the Deseret News.

Meanwhile, Speaker Johnson called Trump’s proposal “a bold, decisive move, and I think you have to do something to eradicate the threat to Israel.”

x REPORTER: Yes or no, do you believe the US should take control of Gaza? MIKE JOHNSON: We await further details on what exactly that looks like. This is a bold, decisive move, and I think you have to do something to eradicate the threat to Israel. — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-02-05T15:50:11.695Z

Senate Majority Leader John Thune had a harder time defending it but didn’t criticize Trump, shrugging when asked if this was a good idea.

Thune said that Trump “wants a more peaceful and secure Middle East and put some ideas out there."

On imposing tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China

The most pushback Trump got this week was when he sought to impose 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada and 10% tariffs on China, which would undoubtedly raise prices for U.S. consumers.

"Tariffs are a tax. When you tax something, you get less of it, so we'll probably get fewer imports, but then with retaliation, fewer experts. Smoot-Hawley was not particularly successful and helped spark the Depression, so I share the markets' concern,” Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, said in an interview on Newsmax.

Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, said that Trump’s tariffs are a “disaster for trade.”

"What we have sent a message this week on is that we're not just going to enforce our southern border. We're going to put extra resources at that northern border, as well. So Canada needs to come to the table," Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem told "Meet the Press."

And Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky said that the tariffs were ill-advised.

"It will drive the cost of everything up," he said. "In other words, it will be paid for by American consumers. I mean, why would you want to get in a fight with your allies over this?"

Trump ultimately backed down off the Mexico and Canada tariffs, after the leaders of both countries offered him concessions around border security that had already been on the table.

And that’s when the fawning comments came in, with Republicans praising Trump as a genius negotiator—even though the offers from both presidents were nothing new.

“Thank you, President Trump! Our country finally has an advocate for American farmers, families, and businesses in the White House!” Republican Rep. Randy Feenstra of Iowa, wrote on X after Trump announced a halt in the tariffs.

"The world is watching as the president shows, in no uncertain terms, his ability to bring our neighbors together to stop illegal activity and promote security in North America," Republican Rep. Adrian Smith of Nebraska wrote on X.

Thank you to the Daily Kos community who continues to fight so hard with Daily Kos. Your reader support means everything. We will continue to have you covered and keep you informed, so please donate just $3 to help support the work we do.