Elon Musk’s social media platform crashed on Monday, but it’s definitely not Elon Musk’s fault.

Users of X reported a global outage throughout the day, via DownDetector, and Musk confirmed that the site continued to have issues throughout the afternoon—but he won’t be taking responsibility.

The billionaire claimed that the low connectivity was caused by a “massive cyberattack” allegedly orchestrated by a “large, coordinated group and/or a country,” and that the company is “tracing” the so-called attack.

“There was (still is) a massive cyberattack against X. We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved. Tracing …” he wrote.

And his conspiracies didn’t stop there.

“They want to silence you and this platform,” one user wrote.

“Yes,” Musk replied.

A screenshot of X during the global outage

The social media platform Bluesky, which many users switched to after Musk bought Twitter and endorsed Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, also experienced an outage on Monday, according to DownDetector.

Musk has a history of blaming cyberattacks for technical issues that were likely just the consequence of his own inefficiency. In 2022 and 2023, he bought X (formerly Twitter) and gutted the site’s top engineers.

And he made similar claims in August 2024 during a Trump campaign event that was delayed 45 minutes due to connection problems, which Musk blamed on the “probability” of an attack before admitting his technical failures.

“We also had some unforced errors ourselves. But good work by the X team fending off the attacks and fixing our mistakes! All’s well that ends well,” he added.

Whether or not X was actually the target of a large-scale cyberattack, the platform’s ongoing instability suggests a more widespread issue: Musk’s inept leadership.

His SpaceX rocket launch epically failed on Thursday, with the Starship rocket blowing up. He’s also losing billions in SpaceX contracts as investors run for the hills.

Meanwhile, Musk’s Tesla stock dropped a staggering 15% by Monday afternoon—the lowest drop in the company's history. This comes after sweeping reports that current and potential customers are souring on the brand due to Musk’s federal government takeover, which resulted in the gutting of agencies and the firing of hundreds of thousands of workers, including veterans.

Anti-Musk protests have erupted outside of Tesla dealerships nationwide, and Tesla owners have been expressing their buyer’s remorse with bumper stickers, like one that says, “We bought this car before we knew.”

As Musk scrambles to control the narrative around X’s latest outage, he’s chosen to continue his pattern of deflecting blame onto made-up external threats. But his failure to acknowledge his ongoing mismanagement is becoming increasingly difficult for the public to ignore.

