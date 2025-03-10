A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Hey, DOGE! Look no further than Trump for waste to cut

Cutting Trump’s golfing budget alone would probably avert a government shutdown.

Elon Musk already tanked Tesla, and SpaceX could be next

Even if he runs it into the ground, he’ll still have money to burn.

Trump dodges recession talk as global markets plunge

Let the flip-flopping continue.

House GOP’s new plan to stop a shutdown will cause a world of hurt

It might fund the government, but it certainly won’t help families.

Cartoon: Greetings, citizen!

It’s a perfect example of AI being used for evil.

Musk and Rubio play nice on X after White House spat makes headlines

#FakeNews.

As shutdown looms, fringe Republican won’t let go of punishing Democrat

The pettiness is the point.

John Oliver exposes the dirty secret behind ICE detentions

It’s never good when your institution is compared to slavery.

Click here to see more cartoons.