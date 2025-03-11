On Monday, Donald Trump did that thing he does instead of presidenting—penning almost 140 tweets on his Truth Social. Apparently, he couldn’t play “dictator” without someone putting executive orders on his desk to sign.

The last one of the day, however, was quite extra.

To Republicans, Conservatives, and all great Americans, Elon Musk is “putting it on the line” in order to help our Nation, and he is doing a FANTASTIC JOB! But the Radical Left Lunatics, as they often do, are trying to illegally and collusively boycott Tesla, one of the World’s great automakers, and Elon’s “baby,” in order to attack and do harm to Elon, and everything he stands for. They tried to do it to me at the 2024 Presidential Ballot Box, but how did that work out? In any event, I’m going to buy a brand new Tesla tomorrow morning as a show of confidence and support for Elon Musk, a truly great American. Why should he be punished for putting his tremendous skills to work in order to help MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN???

Let’s go through this in greater detail.

“But the Radical Left Lunatics, as they often do, are trying to illegally and collusively boycott Tesla ...”

What’s an “illegal boycott,” and what does “collusively” mean? Is it anything like conservatives boycotting Miller Lite because they sponsored an Instagram story featuring a trans influencer? Or when they boycott pretty much anything with a DEI program?

“... one of the World’s great automakers, and Elon’s ‘baby,’ in order to attack and do harm to Elon, and everything he stands for.”

Elon Musk with his baby.

If Tesla is Elon’s baby, he’s about to abandon it at any moment now.

But yes, we do wish (economic) harm to Elon because of everything he stands for. With Tesla down 15% Monday, and 50% since its December 17, 2024 peak, the company has lost $800 billion in market value, and Musk has lost well over $120 billion in net worth.

But we can do better than that!

“They tried to do it to me at the 2024 Presidential Ballot Box, but how did that work out?”

We got stuck with co-president Elon Musk. Yeah, it sucked.

“In any event, I’m going to buy a brand new Tesla tomorrow morning …”

No, he won’t. Does Trump even know how to drive?

And Fox News host Sean Hannity is also apparently getting in on the Elon pity party and buying himself a Tesla.

Trump has a long history of attacking electric vehicles, including eliminating federal infrastructure spending for charging stations, moving to end buying incentives, and revoking Biden’s goal for 50% electric vehicles by 2030. He’s also ripping 8,000 EV chargers out of government buildings.

Back in 2023, he said “The auto industry is being assassinated” by electric cars, and the transition to electric was a “hit job” on Detroit. Trump also claimed “You can be loyal to American labor or you can be loyal to the environmental lunatics. But you can’t really be loyal to both. It’s one or the other."

On July 12, 2022, Trump even posted this anti-Musk, anti-Tesla screed on Truth Social:

When Elon Musk came to the White House asking me for help on all of his many subsidized projects, whether it’s electric cars that don’t drive long enough, driverless cars that crash, or rocketships to nowhere, without which subsidies he’d be worthless, and telling me how he was a big Trump fan and Republican, I could have said, “drop to your knees and beg,” and he would have done it.

Musk built his fortune by selling well-off progressives on a vision of environmental sustainability, yet decided with that genius brain of his to hitch his wagon to the guy screaming “drill, baby, drill” while taking direct aim at the very source of Musk’s wealth. Being a bigoted pro-Putin Nazi is a hell of a drug, apparently, overriding all sense of reason and self-interest.

Also, it’s illegal for a government official to endorse a product, but yeah, that ship sailed with Trump a long time ago.

“... as a show of confidence and support for Elon Musk, a truly great American.”

Can South Africa and Canada take him back, please?

“Why should he be punished for putting his tremendous skills to work in order to help MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN???”

Nazis should be punished, full stop. That aside, Trump’s base isn’t the kind of people who buy expensive electric vehicles. As I’ve noted several times, 2024 saw a complete reversal from traditional voting patterns—Trump and his party won voters making under $50,000, while Kamala Harris and her Democrats won those making more than $50,000. Democrats are no longer the party of the poor and working class, while Republicans are no longer the party of the rich.

So which part of Trump’s base is going to buy Musk’s Swastikars? Those working-class MAGA supporters who can’t even afford eggs anymore? The ones who love to roll coal and hate all weenie environmentalists? Or how about rural conservatives without charging infrastructure because Trump killed that program?

Hilariously, this endorsement means Tesla will sell even less cars. Way to further alienate Tesla’s core market. Musk, like an idiot, doesn’t see that and thanked Trump for the endorsement.

Flipping through his Truth Social, this one caught my eye as well:

Despite the fact that Canada is charging the USA from 250% to 390% Tariffs on many of our farm products, Ontario just announced a 25% surcharge on “electricity,” of all things, and your not even allowed to do that. Because our Tariffs are reciprocal, we’ll just get it all back on April 2. Canada is a Tariff abuser, and always has been, but the United States is not going to be subsidizing Canada any longer. We don’t need your Cars, we don’t need your Lumber, we don’t your Energy, and very soon, you will find that out. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!

“Your not even allowed to do that” is peak Trump—illiterate and ridiculous, and hilariously wrong.

Someone is fucking around, and certainly will soon find out. But it won’t be Canada.