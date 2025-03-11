Seventeen Democratic senators joined their Republican colleagues on Monday and voted to confirm Lori Chavez-DeRemer as President Donald Trump’s Secretary of Labor.

The Democrats who voted with the administration: Ruben Gallego (Arizona), Mark Kelly (Arizona), Adam Schiff (California), Michael Bennet (Colorado), John Hickenlooper (Colorado), Jon Ossoff (Georgia), Raphael Warnock (Georgia), Gary Peters (Michigan), Elissa Slotkin (Michigan), Amy Klobuchar (Minnesota), Maggie Hassan (New Hampshire), Jeanne Shaheen (New Hampshire), Catherine Cortez Masto (Nevada), Jacky Rosen (Nevada), Sheldon Whitehouse (Rhode Island), Mark Warner (Virginia), and Tim Kaine (Virginia).

Twenty-nine Democrats opposed the nomination and only three Republicans voted “no,” meaning that the nomination would have advanced with the 50 Republican “yes” votes even if every Democrat had voted “no.” Instead, the Democratic votes gave the majority party bipartisan cover. As labor secretary, Chavez-DeRemer is expected to carry out Trump’s anti-labor, anti-worker agenda, like the ongoing purge of hundreds of vital government employees under Elon Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency.

The vote stands in contrast to the Democratic Party’s repeated claims that they are united in opposition to Trump and his agenda. In fact, at the Senate level, the party has voted again and again to confirm Trump’s nominees and has supported legislative maneuvers allowing votes on nominees that they oppose in a final vote.

Despite warning signs like Trump’s past political and policy failures (see: his entire first term) and his racist, destructive rhetoric (see: his entire life), a significant portion of the Democratic Party has empowered him with their Senate votes. Then they eventually regret it. For instance, multiple senators have now gone on the record to say their votes to confirm Secretary of State Marco Rubio (every Senate Democrat voted for him) was a mistake.

The cover offered for Chavez-DeRemer is that her record is not as anti-labor as Trump’s, and that she made some statements during her confirmation hearing that offered a moderate stance on labor issues. (However, she does oppose a minimum-wage increase). But like Trump’s other nominees, such as Linda McMahon at the Department of Education and Sean Duffy at the Department of Transportation, Cabinet secretaries are ultimately tasked with executing Trump’s vision.

Democrats have faltered in opposition to Trump. Party leadership has chastised a few breakaway members for being strident in speaking out against Trump’s abuses, and have favored a less confrontational approach even as Trump and Musk have thrown out decades of American traditions and values.

Trump didn’t need the Democratic Party to install another friendly face in the federal government, but Democrats helped him anyway.