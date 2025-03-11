President Donald Trump is working the phones to convince House Republicans to vote for a government funding bill that would make billions in cuts to infrastructure projects, education, and veterans’ health care while also increasing funding for Trump's deportation force and allowing co-President Elon Musk to make devastating cuts to the federal budget that could crash the economy.

House Republicans, who did not negotiate with Democrats on the plan, are hoping to pass the funding bill and leave town, which they think will allow them to blame a government shutdown on Senate Democrats if the Senate fails to pass the legislation before the government runs out of money on Friday at midnight.

But with an extremely narrow majority, and with House Democrats in firm opposition to the plan, Republicans will have to keep their entire conference together to get the funding bill over the finish line. And that's requiring Trump to twist arms to convince the handful of GOP holdouts to vote for the bill.

Trump is selling the plan to Republicans by telling them that even though the budget doesn’t make the massive cuts to federal agencies that Republicans want, co-President Elon Musk and his so-called Department of Government Efficiency will simply refuse to spend the money Congress is appropriating in the funding bill.

Politico reported:

Trump and White House officials have been telling GOP holdouts who want more spending cuts that the administration will pursue impoundment—that is, holding back federal funding already appropriated by Congress—according to two Republicans who were in a recent meeting with the president.

That’s the main reason House Democrats say they firmly oppose the funding bill, and plan to vote against it en masse.

“Republicans temporarily control the House, Senate and the presidency. Instead of using their majority to make life better for the American people, Donald Trump and House Republicans are crashing the economy and hurting hard-working American families. And now extreme MAGA Republicans want to shut down the government,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said on Tuesday. “The House Republican so-called spending bill does nothing to protect Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. Quite the opposite. The Republican bill dramatically cuts health care, nutritional assistance for children and families and veterans benefits. It is not something we could ever support.”

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky

For now, according to Politico, Reps. Tony Gonzales, Tim Burchett, Cory Mills, Rich McCormick, Beth Van Duyne, Kat Cammack, Andy Ogles, and Brian Fitzpatrick have not yet agreed to vote for the bill. Meanwhile, Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie is a firm no.

However, Ogles posted a video to X on Monday night that said that so long as the bill does not change, he will “likely support it.”

And Trump is working the phones to get the rest of those lawmakers onboard—something that could happen as Republicans have shown time and again that they are too scared to be on the wrong side of their Dear Leader.

Democratic Rep. Jim McGovern of Massachusetts made that point Monday night at a House Rules Committee meeting in which Republicans teed up the funding bill for a vote as early as Tuesday before the full House.

"You probably will have the votes because even the so-called principled conservatives who don’t like [continuing resolutions], I think they are suffering from Victoria Spartz syndrome, where on Monday they are a hard ‘no’ and then on Tuesday they are a hard ‘yes,’" McGovern said, referring to the Indiana Republican lawmaker who said she was voting against Trump's bill to slash Medicaid funding in order to pay for tax cuts for the rich, only to turn around and vote for it.

House Speaker Mike Johnson on Tuesday said he’s confident the bill will pass, predicting that Massie will be the only Republican to vote “no.”

"We'll have the votes. We're gonna pass the CR. We can do it on our own,” Johnson said at a news conference.

x Mike Johnson: "We'll have the votes. We're gonna pass the CR. We can do it on our own." — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-03-11T14:28:50.837Z

As the clock ticks down to Friday at midnight, when the government is set to run out of funding, Trump is growing increasingly angry at Republicans not yet on board with the plan. He publicly threatened to recruit a primary challenger against Massie, who is not expected to change his decision to vote against the funding bill.

"Congressman Thomas Massie, of beautiful Kentucky, is an automatic 'NO' vote on just about everything, despite the fact that he has always voted for Continuing Resolutions in the past," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. "HE SHOULD BE PRIMARIED, and I will lead the charge against him. He’s just another GRANDSTANDER, who’s too much trouble, and not worth the fight. He reminds me of Liz Chaney before her historic, record breaking fall (loss!). The people of Kentucky won’t stand for it, just watch. DO I HAVE ANY TAKERS???"

(It's worth noting Trump has tried to oust Massie in a primary in the past, and failed.)

Ultimately, while the government funding bill is not yet on firm ground, Republicans have a few things going for them.

First, Punchbowl News reported that as many as five House Democrats could miss the vote, which would give Johnson breathing room.

And never underestimate Republicans' ability to fold under pressure from Trump.

