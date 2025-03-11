Lara Trump appeared on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show on Monday to declare that “people ought to be kissing the feet of Elon Musk and Donald Trump” for the illegal dismantling of the U.S. government.

The nepo baby’s comments came as she and Hannity wrung their hands about the unfairness of protests against Musk at various Tesla locations.

President Donald Trump’s minions, for their part, are already doing a lot of ass-kissing, and Hannity told Trump’s daughter-in-law that he plans to buy his own Tesla in solidarity with the world’s wealthiest man.

And Trump himself announced that he will buy a Tesla to support Musk, adding to suspicion that the billionaire is pulling Trump’s puppet strings.

Tesla’s stocks have plummeted since Musk’s takeover of the U.S. government and threats to popular programs such as Social Security, Medicaid, and Medicare.

“Every time you hear these people on the left say Elon's enriching himself and his friends. This guy is losing money because of what he's doing,” Lara said.

But what she failed to address is how Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency is clawing back existing government contracts and syphoning billions in taxpayer-funded deals into his own companies.