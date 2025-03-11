A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump’s latest social media tantrum sends stock market tumbling

The trade war with Canada continues—to the detriment of all Americans.

People are pissed about Trump ‘shredding the Constitution’

Turns out Americans don’t love it when legal U.S. residents are detained for … nothing.

Trump criticisms surge while stock market plummets

You gotta hand it to him, he did ruin the country in record time.

Trump twists GOP lawmakers’ arms as government shutdown looms

Never underestimate Republicans' ability to fold under pressure from Dear Leader.

Now Trump's taking food away from kids

The party of family values strikes again.

Cartoon: What did Biden do now?

It’s insane, the power he still has over the economy.

17 Democratic senators are about to regret their vote for a Trump pick

Trump didn’t need the help of Democrats. They gave it to him anyway.

Family man JD Vance publicly ridiculed by his own family

Is there anyone this man hasn’t pissed off?

Trump pretends to buy a Tesla in this dumbest timeline possible

It’s like a friendship bracelet for Nazis.

