As the stock market tumbles, Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy—of all people—showed some rare spine and asked White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt a tough but simple question about the chaos of our economy.

“So you said that the Dow [Jones Industrial Average] dropping and dropping and dropping is a period of transition,” he said, adding, “But is there any concern here that it's going to be harder to ask certain federal workers to retire if they look at their retirement accounts and they're getting rocked every day?”

Leavitt responded with a word salad, saying, “That’s exactly who President [Donald] Trump is looking out for.”

If you say so.

The stock market continues to plummet as Trump’s erratic trade wars and online ravings, coupled with Elon Musk’s dismantling of the government, contributes to an uncertainty that’s hurting American workers and further destabilizing the economy.

Despite these red flags, Musk, Trump, and their minions want to convince us that the impending disaster—one of their own making, mind you—will somehow result in a manufacturing renaissance for American workers.

Musk promised it in October, writing that with Trump in power, cutting away at vague government waste and fraud would set off “an initial severe overreaction in the economy,” where “Markets will tumble.”

While Trump seemingly never mentioned these tumbling markets publicly, he did mention it in his speech to the joint session of Congress last week, saying there would likely be a “little disturbance” felt by the American people.

Not to be outdone, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent described the economic situation as “a detox period,” and House Speaker Mike Johnson pooh-poohed mention of the word “recession.”

“We are in a transition period,” Johnson told reporters. “What the president is doing right now is trying to transition us out of that economic disaster that he was left with. … There's going to be a little growing pains to do that."

If you missed Doocy’s point—that a bad economy is bad for most everyone except the richest people in the world—he filed this report for the propaganda machine at Fox News:

You can help ensure that Daily Kos remains the paywall-free home for our shared fight for democracy and justice. Daily Kos is supported by readers like you. Can you chip in?