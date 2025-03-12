President Donald Trump and co-President Elon Musk are not even trying to hide their blatant corruption anymore.

The New York Times reported on Tuesday that Musk’s team recently told Trump's advisers that he wants to inject $100 million into super PACs controlled by Trump's political team. Such a large donation would give the president a massive amount of resources to play with in the 2026 midterm elections.

From The New York Times report:

Associates of both Mr. Musk and Mr. Trump have talked in recent days about Mr. Musk’s planned donation to a Trump-controlled entity. Mr. Musk has signaled he wants to make the donations not to his own super PAC, which is called America PAC and has spent heavily on Mr. Trump in the past, but to an outside entity affiliated with the president. The groups that are leading Mr. Trump’s outside activities include Make America Great Again Inc., a super PAC, and Securing American Greatness, a political nonprofit. It is not clear if the money would go to those groups or to a new entity the Trump team could create.

The Times’ report arrived on the same day as Trump held an infomercial for Musk's flailing Tesla car company in the White House driveway, in which Trump used a sheet of talking points to praise its vehicles and say he would go after people who protest in front of Tesla dealerships by labeling them domestic terrorists.

That event alone was corrupt enough.

President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speak to reporters near a Tesla vehicle on the South Lawn of the White House on March 11, 2025.

But the fact that while Trump was doing Musk a solid by hawking his cars, Musk was considering giving Trump a massive amount of money to engage in the midterm elections is a level of corruption that’s hard to fathom.

"Outright corruption," Democratic Rep. Nadia Velazquez of New York wrote about the news in a post on X.

“Even though it's out in the open, corruption is corruption,” Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia said in a video post on X.

But don’t expect the Department of Justice to investigate the donation if it hits the pockets of Trump’s operation.

NBC News reported on Tuesday that the DOJ is “gutting the Justice Department's unit that oversees prosecutions of public officials accused of corruption.”

From NBC’s report:

The unit, the Public Integrity Section, has overseen some of the country’s most high-profile and sensitive prosecutions. Now, though, only a small fraction of its employees will remain, and the unit will no longer directly handle investigations or prosecutions, two sources said. Prosecutors in the unit, which had housed dozens of employees, are being told to take details to other positions within the department. Its current cases will be reassigned to U.S. attorneys’ offices around the country.

David Laufman, a former head of the DOJ’s counterintelligence, told NBC News that the move raises, “serious questions about whether future investigations and prosecutions will be motivated by improper partisan considerations.”

That turned out to be a prescient comment from Laufman since a Republican lawmaker on Tuesday used her power to demand the FBI and Department of Justice go after people who are protesting at Tesla dealerships.

"Attacks on Tesla must be investigated as domestic terrorism!" Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia wrote in a post on X. "Today, my @DOGECommittee colleagues and I sent a letter to @AGPamBondi and @FBIDirectorKash asking for an investigation into the wave of organized attacks targeting @elonmusk, @Tesla, and the @DOGE effort. Who is behind it? Who is funding it? Is there a link with Democrat-leaning NGOs? We look forward to exposing these terrorists and bringing them to justice!"

To lay it all out: The richest man in the world, whose empire is built on billions of taxpayer subsidies, spent at least $260 million to get Trump elected, and is now using Trump to advertise his car company from the White House in exchange for potentially even more money to benefit Trump’s political ambitions.

There are no words for how sick and perverse this all is.

