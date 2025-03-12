A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Elon Musk is not done buying Donald Trump

It sure won’t end with this week’s Tesla ad at the White House.

Trump starts destroying the Education Department for real this time

The Republican war on education scores a horrible victory.

Vaccines bad, Trump’s body good: RFK Jr.’s strange ‘Hannity’ interview

Welcome to Bizarro World.

House GOP caves on crappy budget, but Senate Democrats can block it

Will Democrats have the guts to do what's needed?

Cartoon: Booster seat included!

CyberTrump™️

Trump trade adviser's media tour becomes a roast as economy tanks

Verdict’s out on whether it was worse than his time in prison.

Just how much money has Trump cost his billionaire buddies?

How low can their net worth go?

