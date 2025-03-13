A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Why this government shutdown could be different—if it happens

Seems like nothing’s out of the question for this chaotic administration.

Afraid of public scrutiny, Musk walks back yet another cruel plan

Don’t mess with grandma, Elon.

Trump forced to pull nomination of anti-choice, anti-vaccine quack

He apparently had no issue with putting an anti-science person in charge of the CDC.

EPA chief crows about killing regulations while climate change worsens

Great news for human extinction.

Cartoon: No more eggs

Retirement? Never heard of her!

Trump family is getting in on yet another sketchy crypto grift

They would make a deal with the devil if they could.

Trump's entire administration is run on pettiness and revenge

Wait, this ISN’T how the government is supposed to work!?

Trump insults and threatens Ireland during leader’s White House visit

It’s like Trump wants the entire world to hate him.

