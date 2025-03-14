President Donald Trump boasted yet again that he “invaded” California in order to turn on its magic water faucet, solving its wildfire problems.

“I invaded Los Angeles, and we opened up the water and the water is now flowing down. They have so much water they don't know what to do. They were sending it out to the Pacific for environmental reasons,” he told reporters on Thursday.

This was similar to Trump’s claim in January, which was factually incorrect in almost every possible way. There was no invasion of U.S. troops into California’s Lake Kaweah and Lake Success reservoirs.

Rather, Trump’s public relations stunt resulted in the draining of two major California water reservoirs with none of the water making it anywhere near the wildfires.

But that’s not how Trump sees it.

“I didn't think anything, like, could happen like this, but they didn't have enough water. Now the farmers are going to have water for their land and the water is in there. But I actually had to break it, and we broke in to do it,” he said.

Well, Trump and his co-president Elon Musk have certainly done something for farmers.