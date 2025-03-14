Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Thursday night that he would surrender to President Donald Trump and vote to fund Trump and financier Elon Musk’s ongoing rampage across the face of American democracy.

Schumer said that he had decided to back the partisan government spending bill proposed by Republicans that had been opposed by all but one Democrat in the House. His remarks came less than 24 hours after the senator touted the claim that Republicans did not have the votes to invoke cloture, the Senate procedural vote required before a full vote on an issue.

In a New York Times op-ed defending his pro-Trump posture (which would indicate that Schumer used some element of pre-planning to roll out his position), Schumer made the laughable argument that Republicans would prefer a shutdown over congressional assistance to advance their agenda.

“But even if the White House says differently, Mr. Trump and Elon Musk want a shutdown. We should not give them one. The risk of allowing the president to take even more power via a government shutdown is a much worse path,” he wrote.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer

The premise of Schumer’s piece was almost immediately shattered as the social media account for Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee expressed the party’s unbridled glee at the capitulation.

“Schumer caved. Trump won. Incredible,” the @JudiciaryGOP account noted.

Former Republican congressman and Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows explained in a Newsmax appearance, “[Trump]'s got Schumer right where he wants him.”

The federal government is already in a state of near shutdown since Trump took office on Jan. 20.

He has ignored longstanding laws and precedents and fired thousands of federal workers. He is using government funds for a full force attack on American civil rights, purging evidence of advances made across American history by multiple ethnic groups, including Blacks, Latinos, Asians, Native Americans, and others. He is purging LGBTQ+ people who want to serve and protect their country. He is shifting back and forth on nonsensical tariffs that are converting the growing economy he inherited into a state of near-recession.

Before Schumer’s announcement, moderate Delaware Democratic Sen. Chris Coons made it clear why he would oppose the bill, noting, “I don't want my vote to give an imprimatur to what President Trump is doing.”

The Schumer announcement of his betrayal led to an unusually strident expression of anger and dismay from House Democrats.

“I know I speak for so many in our caucus when I say Schumer is misreading this moment,” Vermont Rep. Becca Balint told Axios.

Rep. Steve Cohen of Tennessee added, “I don't know where Schumer is coming from. ... It doesn't look good for the leader.”

A senior House Democrat told Axios that “people are furious” at Schumer, and that some have floated the notion of marching to the Senate floor to protest his actions. Another member told the outlet that Schumer’s position has led to a “complete and utter meltdown on all text chains” on the Democratic side.

“People are pissed,” one member told them, while another explained, “There is definitely a primary recruitment effort happening right now ... not just Schumer, but for everyone who votes no.”

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who since January has been unequivocal in her opposition to Trump’s actions, has been leading an effort to oppose the bill. Ocasio-Cortez urged the public to call Democratic senators and lobby them to vote “no,” and criticized the Schumer-led Senate Democratic Caucus for their attempts to hide behind procedural games while ultimately clearing a path for the bill to pass.

Following Schumer’s announcement, Ocasio-Cortez told reporters, “I think there is a deep sense of outrage and betrayal.”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries

“Just to see Senate Democrats even consider acquiescing to Elon Musk, I think, is a huge slap in the face. And I think there is a wide sense of betrayal if things proceed as currently planned,” she added.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries and the other members of House Democratic leadership released a statement after Schumer made his decision public, restating their opposition to the bill.

They described the legislation that now has Schumer’s backing as a Republican attempt to “jam their extreme partisan legislation down the throats of the American people.” The statement didn’t mention Schumer by name but the timing indicated a highly unusual rebuke of a senior Democrat.

The one person who’s praising Schumer for caving to Trump? Trump:

Schumer is out on a political limb with his extreme position. Recent opinion polling shows the public is extremely opposed toTrump’s attack on democracy. In Quinnipiac University’s poll released Thursday, 60% of voters said they were opposed to Elon Musk and DOGE. Additionally, 54% of voters said that Musk/DOGE are hurting the country.

Schumer has served in Congress since 1981. He swore an oath to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic” as both a representative and a senator.

By siding with Trump and Musk, the senator betrays his oath of office.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include a response from Trump.