Republican Rep. Chuck Edwards of North Carolina was relentlessly booed and jeered Thursday night at a town hall event in Asheville, where more than 1,300 angry voters condemned Edwards' support of President Donald Trump and co-President Elon Musk's destructive policies, and demanded he stand up to the leaders of his own party.

Roughly 300 people packed into the college auditorium where Edwards held the event, and more than 1,000 people stood outside unable to get in, according to the Associated Press. That is a massive turnout for a representative’s town hall—and a sign at just how much anger is brewing among the American public at the chaos Trump has caused since taking office less than two months ago.

x Turnout for the Chuck Edwards town hall in Asheville. No space left inside. I haven’t seen anyone here happy with Edwards or Trump. pic.twitter.com/e87ymG9FGa — Jake Jenson (@JakeLJenson) March 13, 2025

During the town hall, Edwards defended his vote for the House Republican budget plan that would cause massive and unpopular cuts to Medicaid and food stamps in order to only partly pay for tax cuts for the wealthiest Americans.

"I was proud to vote recently for the House budget resolution, which provides the framework," Edwards said, trailing off as the crowd began to loudly boo. Eventually, he continued, "And you wonder why folks don't want to do these town halls."

Edwards also defended Trump and co-President Elon Musk's efforts to slash the federal government through the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, which has caused chaos through illegal mass firings of federal workers and cuts to government contracts that endanger national security, public safety, and public health.

"I happen to agree with a lot of the things that's going on in Washington, D.C., right now," Edwards said, eliciting a chorus of boos from the audience. “I know many of you are not.”

Edwards is one of a scarce few GOP lawmakers who has dared to hold an in-person town hall amid growing opposition to Trump and Musk. Late last month, Republican leadership told their members to stop holding in-person events to avoid the kind of scenes that transpired in Edwards' district on Thursday and in others so that backlash couldn’t be used against lawmakers in ads for the 2026 midterm elections.

In fact, because many Republicans refuse to hold in-person town halls, Democrats announced on Friday that they plan to hold their own events in competitive House districts across the country “where vulnerable GOP House members are running scared from their constituents," according to a joint press release from the Democratic National Committee, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, and the Association of State Democratic Committees. And Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will soon visit two Republican-held House districts in Nebraska and Iowa that Democrats will target in the midterm elections.

A protester holds a sign outside a town hall held by Rep. Chuck Edwards in Asheville, North Carolina, on March 13, 2025.

At Edwards’ town hall, some of the loudest boos came after he ridiculously asserted that Trump supports Ukraine and the U.S. Constitution.

Of course, Trump cut off military aid and even intelligence sharing to Ukraine in an effort to force the country to cave to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. And Trump is ignoring the Constitution by trying to revoke birthright citizenship, ignoring Congress’ power of the purse, and refusing to follow court orders to stop his illegal actions.

Ultimately, rowdy town halls like the one Edwards held on Thursday could be the early signs of a wave of anger that wipes out the narrow Republican House majority next November. Angry voters showing up to town halls preceded the GOP wave in 2010 and the Democratic wave in 2018.

Polling is starting to show that conditions are ripe for a GOP wipeout in 2026.

A Quinnipiac University survey released Thursday showed Trump’s approval rating falling to 42%, with voters unhappy with his handling of the economy, trade, the wars in Ukraine and Israel, and his cuts to the federal workforce.

"A noticeable uptick of discontent can be seen over President Trump's handling of a range of issues: from Ukraine to the economy to the federal workforce,” said Tim Malloy, a polling analyst at Quinnipiac University.

Protesters show up with signs to a town hall held by Rep. Chuck Edwards in Asheville, North Carolina, on March 13, 2025.

It’s why Democrats plan to hold town halls in GOP-occupied districts, to allow voters to voice their frustrations and tell them how Democrats would fix things if they were put back in power.

"These increasingly vulnerable House Republicans are failing to do the most basic aspect of their jobs: meeting with the people they represent," Rep. Suzan DelBene of Washington, chair of the DCCC, said in a news release announcing the town hall events. "Voters deserve elected officials who will take the time to meet with and listen to them, but instead these House Republicans are hiding from their own voters to avoid having to defend their disastrous record of stripping health care and food access from the families, workers, and seniors in their communities.”

For Daily Kos readers looking to attend these events, the DCCC released a list of upcoming events, though dates have not yet been provided. The list can be seen below:

Arizona’s 6th District, represented by Republican Rep. Juan Ciscomani

Colorado’s 8th District, represented by Republican Rep. Gabe Evans

Florida’s 13th District, represented by Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna

Iowa’s 3rd District, represented by Republican Rep. Zach Nunn

Michigan’s 10th District, represented by Republican Rep. John James

Missouri’s 2nd District, represented by Republican Rep. Ann Wagner

Nebraska’s 2nd District, represented by Republican Rep. Don Bacon

Pennsylvania’s 7th District, represented by Republican Rep. Ryan Mackenzie

Pennsylvania’s 8th District, represented by Republican Rep. Rob Bresnahan

