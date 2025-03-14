U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi appeared on Fox Business Friday to discuss President Donald Trump’s Department of Justice and his terrifyingly tough-on-crime plans—and she sounded utterly unhinged.

First she discussed her plans to tackle property damage and mass protests held at Tesla locations across the country.

“We have people we’re locking up on that. We have someone in jail right now from one of the dealerships, they threw a molotov cocktail through a dealership. They're looking at up to 20 years in prison. So if you're gonna touch a Tesla, go to a dealership, do anything, you better watch out, because we're coming after you. And if you're funding this, we're coming after you. We're going to find out who you are,” she said.

The public anger directed at unelected billionaire Elon Musk’s illegal influence on the U.S. government has fueled a strong wave of activism.

Similarly, Tesla’s sales have tanked globally and domestically, leading Trump to hawk Musk’s cars in an embarrassing infomercial at the White House.

After promising to turn the DOJ into Musk’s private Pinkerton agency, Bondi guaranteed more sweeping revenge, from immigrants to “cartels.”

“Make America safe again. That's what we're going to do. Which is what President Trump has directed us to do since the second he's been in office, and lock up the violent criminals as long as we can behind bars or seek the death penalty. And that's what we've been doing. You know, we've signed death warrants,” Bondi said.

Bondi’s choice of words—whether intentional or not—are chilling. Trump has an obsession with routinely threatening to use the death penalty against anyone he deems “monsters.” In fact, one of his first executive orders was a declaration “restoring the death penalty.”

Trump has publicly threatened the prosecution and punishment against his perceived enemies more than 100 times. Now these bloodlust revenge fantasies are being promoted by his Cabinet on right-wing media, with some even suggesting that his political foes might deserve to die.

