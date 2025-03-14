A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump can't stop bragging that he 'invaded' California

It seems the president doesn’t understand the definition of the word “invaded.”

'Outrage and betrayal': House Democrats fume over Schumer's treachery

Trump must be thrilled.

Big mistake: House Republican ignores advice and holds town hall

It’s always beautiful when Republicans see how out of touch they are with their own constituents.

Congresswoman slams GOP's gross 'schoolyard taunts' about her gender

“I wish they would spend even a fraction of the time they spend thinking about me, thinking about how to lower the cost for American families.”

Cartoon: For the environment!

Times sure have changed.

JD Vance finds out again just how much everyone hates him

Thirty seconds of booing is not nearly long enough.

Gutless Postal Service chief bends to DOGE with 10,000 job cuts

If you thought getting your mail took forever before …

This state wants to brainwash kids about Trump's 2020 election lie

The “big lie” shouldn’t go into history books … as fact.

