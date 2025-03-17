A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump is breaking the law—and he wants you to know that

It was nice knowing you, Constitution.

It'll likely be harder to vote in this state, thanks to Trump's election lies

Now voters will have to jump over even more hurdles to get their ballots.

Pushing America toward recession, Trump spews new anti-Biden nonsense

“Starting on Day 1, we will end inflation obsess over Joe Biden.”

Trump praises Jeff Bezos for turning Washington Post into MAGA media

Democracy died.

Cartoon: Terms and conditions may apply

Making America great again (for billionaires and anti-vaxxers).

Trump spends weekend in full dictator mode—plus golf

Nothing like a little human rights violation to go with a round of golf.

Media elite break 140-year toast tradition to give Trump the finger

Looks like some outlets are finally standing their ground.

Click here to see more cartoons.