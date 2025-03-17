Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett called for “younger, fresher” leadership within the Democratic Party following Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s decision to back the Republican-authored bill to fund the federal government.

Crockett made her statement during an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union.” Crockett declined to endorse a possible primary of Schumer by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who criticized the actions of the Democratic leader.

“I definitely think that younger, fresher leadership may be something that many of us—not just depending on what part of the spectrum you’re on—that many Americans may be looking for especially in the state of New York,” Crockett added.

Schumer was the highest ranking of ten Democratic senators who voted for the legislation, which failed to include safeguards against President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk’s ongoing attacks on the federal government. The legislation passed in the House with all but one member of the Democratic caucus voting against it and was later signed into law by Trump, who praised Schumer.

The minority leader has been criticized in the days since his decision from across the ideological spectrum within the Democratic Party. Rep. James Clyburn, a moderate from South Carolina, said House Democrats were “blindsided” by Schumer for his decision. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries refused to directly answer reporters who asked him if Schumer still had his support as Senate leader following the vote.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries

An interview Schumer gave to The New York Times as part of a promotional tour for his upcoming book may have added fuel to the fire, with several comments making it clear that Schumer is out of touch with the sentiments of many Democrats across the nation.

Democrats have struggled to find their footing since Trump won the election and the party has not unified around an approach to his second presidency. But Schumer told the Times that Democrats “have a real direction.”

Similarly, while Republicans have demonstrated near-constant unity with Trump since he first became the party’s nominee in 2016, Schumer insisted that there is opposition—because of what he heard at the gym.

“The Republicans would like to have some freedom from Trump, but they won’t until we bring him down in popularity. That happened with Bush in 2005. It happened with Trump in 2017. When it happens, I am hopeful that our Republican colleagues will resume working with us,” Schumer said.

“And I talk to them. One of the places is in the gym. When you’re on that bike in your shorts, panting away next to a Republican, a lot of the inhibitions come off.”

Schumer also asserted that Republicans would work with him to oppose Trump if the president violates court rulings.

The same weekend that Schumer’s comments were published, the Trump administration directly ignored federal court orders and essentially received no criticism from his fellow Republicans.

On Monday, Schumer’s spokesperson announced that the senator had canceled several public appearances for his upcoming book, citing purported security concerns. Protesters incensed by Schumer’s decision to back Trump had publicized the tour stops.

Recent opinion polling has shown voters souring on the Democratic Party. In a poll of battleground state voters released by Navigator Research, 72% said Democrats aren’t good at “getting things done, while a February Civiqs poll for Daily Kos showed that 21% of Democratic voters view their party unfavorably.

Schumer siding with Trump and still holding out hope for Republican help is unlikely to improve those numbers.