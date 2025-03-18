A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Now they're coming for judges who dare to enforce the law

“There needs to be an immediate wave of judicial impeachments,” said super legitimate government official Elon Musk.

Unqualified DOGE bro leads raid on agency dedicated to world peace

It’s not the first time these goons have tried to shut down a congressionally funded entity.

Texas makes first arrest under state’s terrifying abortion ban

The state continues to be a leader in oppressing women.

RFK Jr.'s anti-vaxx stance is jeopardizing cancer treatments

Meanwhile, the measles outbreak continues to ravage Texas.

Agriculture head touts falling egg prices—but farmers are still scrambling

“There may be some bumpy times ahead.”

Cartoon: My other car

It might be time to ditch the Tesla …

Oh great, QAnon nut Michael Flynn is back, just like Trump promised

At least that’s one promise he didn’t break, though we wish he did.

Watch Ted Cruz fanboy over Elon Musk in super cringey interview

Maybe he’ll be Musk’s plus-one to Mars.

Click here to see more cartoons.