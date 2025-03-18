The progressive veterans organization Vote Vets is launching a multiplatform ad campaign focusing on Elon Musk and his so-called Department of Government Efficiency’s attacks on veterans.

The ad features a group of veterans sitting in a circle and telling their stories of being downsized by Musk. “It feels like veterans are being personally attacked by Elon Musk,” one veteran says.

“I did not put my life on the line for some tech bro billionaire from South Africa to come in here and try to destroy our country,” another veteran adds.

“I’m literally donating plasma to buy eggs,” an Air Force veteran tells the group.

“And our congressperson does absolutely nothing,” another adds.

The ad also features versions targeting five House Republicans facing tight 2026 races: John James of Michigan, Don Bacon of Nebraska, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Zach Nunn of Iowa, and Jen Kiggans of Virginia. Alongside the TV spot, Vote Vets will be running billboards in those markets, which feature Musk and highlight the Republican representative’s inaction.

Musk and DOGE have fired tens of thousands of federal workers. This disproportionately hurts military spouses who frequently relocate and change positions, as well as veterans who have recently received promotions. And Musk is planning to slash more than 80,000 jobs at the Department of Veteran Affairs, which provides health care services to current and former military service members.

The Trump administration has routinely lied about the departments and agencies being decimated by the DOGE bros. The vast majority of savings that DOGE claims are suspect, including many figures that are misleading or outright false.

The Republican Party’s alleged support for the troops remains a hollow platitude as they routinely undermine veterans’ services in their craven pursuit of tax cuts for the rich.

