A Minnesota Republican state lawmaker was arrested on Monday for allegedly soliciting a minor for prostitution, Minnesota Public Radio reported.

State Sen. Justin Eichorn was arrested after he communicated with police department officers who were posing as a 16-year-old female, MPR reported.

In a scene that sounds straight out of a "To Catch a Predator" episode, Eichorn set up a time to meet up with who he thought was a 16-year-old girl, but when he showed up, he was instead met by police who placed him under arrest.

“As a 40-year-old man, if you come to the Orange Jumpsuit District looking to have sex with someone’s child, you can expect that we are going to lock you up," Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said in a statement announcing Eichorn's arrest, the Minnesota Star Tribune reported.

In what should come as no surprise, Eichorn has fashioned himself a protector of children during his time in the Minnesota legislature.

In 2021, he came out against a bill that would move away from teaching an abstinence-based sex education curriculum to children in Minnesota schools.

“​​I don’t know about you, but I don’t want my elementary age kids learning this stuff. Before you know it, they’ll be reading kids 50 Shades of Grey. This discussion is better had at a more mature age. Thankfully, the Senate will work to stop this and other crazy ideas,” Eichorn said in a Facebook post at the time.

Eichorn is also an anti-abortion zealot who wants to ban abortion in Minnesota under the guise of protecting children.

This is not the first time Eichorn has been in the news in recent days.

Just this weekend, he was met with cheers from Make America Great Again influencers when he and three other Minnesota Republican state senators introduced a bill to classify “Trump Derangement Syndrome”—which MAGAs coined to describe people who oppose Trump's actions—as a mental disorder.

The bill defines "Trump Derangement Syndrome" as "the acute onset of paranoia in otherwise normal persons that is in reaction to the policies and presidencies of President Donald J. Trump." The bill states that Trump Derangement Syndrome "produces an inability to distinguish between legitimate policy differences and signs of psychic pathology in President Donald J. Trump's behavior."

The bill further says that TDS sufferers have "verbal expressions of intense hostility toward President Donald J. Trump" and exhibit "overt acts of aggression and violence against anyone supporting President Donald J. Trump or anything that symbolizes President Donald J. Trump."

State Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy slammed the bill as "wasteful, frivolous and shameful," and said it was "possibly the worst bill in Minnesota history," according to a report from CBS News.

Looks like Eichorn should have been more concerned with his alleged proclivities for underage girls than with people who oppose Trump.

Pastor Robert Morris

Ultimately, Eichorn is just the latest Trump supporter arrested or accused of sex crimes.

Last week, Robert Morris, a televangelist and former member of Trump’s evangelical advisory board, was indicted and charged with “five counts of lewd or indecent acts with a child stemming from incidents that date back to the 1980s,” according to a news release from Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond.

“In December 1982, Morris was a traveling evangelist visiting in Hominy with the family of the alleged victim, who was 12 at the time. The indictment alleges Morris’ sexual misconduct began that Christmas and continued over the next four years,” the news release states.

Trump’s Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was also accused of raping an adult woman, but he was confirmed as the head of the Pentagon in spite of those allegations.

There’s also former Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, Trump’s failed attorney general pick whose nomination went up in flames amid uproar over Gaetz’s alleged sexual exploits with underage girls. Trump is reportedly upset that he didn’t fight to get Gaetz confirmed, and reportedly said he believed Republican senators would have looked past Gaetz’s sexual deviancy had his nomination moved forward.

And Trump himself has been accused of sexual assault by dozens of women and was found liable for sexually abusing former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll.

MAGA attracts some real creeps.

