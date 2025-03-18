Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin is planning to make more cuts, this time targeting key chemists, biologists, toxicologists, and other scientists.

In documents reviewed by Democrats on the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology, it was discovered that as many as 1,155 workers could be fired—that’s 75% of the research program’s staff.

As for the rest of the EPA, staff will be subject to what the documents refer to as a “potential reorganization” to determine how remaining roles can “align with Administration priorities.”

Democratic Rep. Zoe Lofgren of California slammed Zeldin, calling the firings “illegal” and a blatant attempt to dismantle the EPA’s ability to function.

“Every decision EPA makes must be in furtherance of protecting human health and the environment, and that just can’t happen if you gut EPA science,” Lofgren said in a statement provided to Daily Kos.

“Last time around, Trump and his cronies politicized and distorted science—they knew the value of [the Office of Research and Development], and they sought to weaken it. Now, this is their attempt to kill it for good,” she added. “Donald Trump and Elon Musk are putting their polluter buddies’ bottom lines over the health and safety of Americans.”

When the Daily Kos contacted the EPA for comment, a spokesperson for the agency provided a statement saying that no decisions have been made quite yet.

Cartoon by Mike Luckovich

“EPA is taking exciting steps as we enter the next phase of organizational improvements. We are committed to enhancing our ability to deliver clean air, water, and land for all Americans,” spokesperson Molly Vaseliou said. “While no decisions have been made yet, we are actively listening to employees at all levels to gather ideas on how to better fulfill agency statutory obligations, increase efficiency, and ensure the EPA is as up-to-date and effective as ever.”

But Zeldin was unable to deny the planned cuts during an appearance on Fox Business.

During the interview, Zeldin scoffed at The New York Times, who first reported on the planned EPA cuts, for doing a “face plant” with its reporting. But immediately after, Zeldin confirmed that President Donald Trump instructed all departments and agencies to “look for ways to best serve the American public.”

And as we all know, Trump’s version of serving the American public boils down to “reduction in force,” like the massive layoffs in the Department of Education.

Zeldin has already taken a sledgehammer to the EPA, laying off 150 EPA employees with an overall goal of cutting the EPA budget by 65%. Not to mention his massive rollbacks to EPA regulations, which he announced in a Wall Street Journal op-ed.

“We are driving a dagger through the heart of climate-change religion and ushering in America’s Golden Age,” he wrote.

Bragging about slashing 31 EPA regulations, Zeldin wrote that he is “creating an environment where businesses can thrive and infrastructure can be built.”

But as Zeldin makes massive cuts to his workforce, climate scientists are already releasing studies showing that climate change is worsening, which will surely be difficult for the EPA to monitor without scientists on staff.

And it will be more difficult for the EPA to rein in businesses that are creating toxic waste—a task that has already taken a hit after the Supreme Court’s ruling that makes it easier to dump overflow sewage into the water.

It’s unclear what kind of lasting impact a 75% cut to the EPA’s research department will have, but one thing is for certain: Zeldin won’t be able to fire these crucial scientists under the guise of eliminating DEI programs or “fraud, waste, and abuse.”