Canadians remain undaunted and unbowed in the face of Donald Trump’s continued threats and attacks, with the U.S. president labeling our neighbor to the north “one of the nastiest countries to deal with” during a Tuesday night appearance on Laura Ingraham’s Fox News show.

But their response to Trump’s bloviating is short and simple: Elbows up.

In other words, Canucks are ready for a fight.

#ElbowsUpCanada has been trending on social media ever since “Saturday Night Live” alum and Canadian expat Mike Myers returned to the comedy show to portray Trump’s benefactor and co-President Elon Musk in sketches over the past few weeks. During two appearances, Myers sported a "Canada is not for sale" T-shirt and made an "Elbows up" gesture—a nod to Canadian hockey legend and national hero Gordie Howe's gritty, physical playing style.

Myers' call to action resonated deeply with already unified Canadians, reinforcing their loud resistance to Trump’s incoherent trade war and his condescending calls to annex Canada and make it the “51st state.”

Canadians have made their displeasure clear during sporting events by routinely booing the American national anthem, and in media responses directed at Trump and his imperialist attitude.

Progressive Canadian politician Charlie Angus isn’t letting his upcoming retirement from Parliament stop him from launching the “Elbows Up Charlie Angus Resistance Tour.”

And some people are taking their resistance directly to the White House to blast the Canadian national anthem.

Canadians have even created a lot of fun AI-generated imagery.

Hey Trump, you hoser: Watch out for elbows!

