Democratic Rep. Glenn Ivey of Maryland called for the replacement of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer following his support for the GOP spending bill that advances President Donald Trump’s assault on the federal government.

During a town hall meeting at Suitland High School in Forestville, Maryland, Ivey told voters that it’s “critical” for Democrats to block legislation written by Republicans.

“I was deeply disappointed that Senator Schumer voted with the Republicans,” he said, noting that House Democrats, led by Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, nearly unanimously opposed the bill.

“You know you’re on bad ground when you get a personal tweet from Donald Trump thanking you for your vote,” Ivey added, referring to Trump’s Truth Social post congratulating Schumer for “doing the right thing.”

Describing Schumer’s vote as “on the other side,” Ivey then concluded, “I’m afraid that it may be time for the Senate Democrats to pick new leadership as we move forward.”

The audience responded with loud applause.

Ivey is the first Democrat to openly call for Schumer to step down, but others previously voiced displeasure with his recent actions.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York referred to a “deep sense of outrage and betrayal,” while Rep. Becca Balint of Vermont said Schumer was “misreading this moment.”

Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas said the action highlighted the need for “younger, fresher” leadership for the party.

Perhaps more damning is the response from longtime Schumer ally, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who condemned his vote, saying that he gave away his support “for nothing,” since Democrats did not secure any concessions from Republicans.

By contrast, Senate Democrats have not been as critical of Schumer.

Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut told “Meet the Press” host Kristen Welker that Schumer should lead the party caucus but “we need to have a conversation inside the caucus about whether we are willing to stand up to Republicans.”

Schumer is in the middle of a book tour while the Trump administration continues to ignore rulings from the federal judiciary. Responding to criticism of his vote, Schumer told the “The View” hosts that “I should be the leader,” comparing himself to an orchestra conductor.

And in an appearance on MSNBC, Schumer argued that U.S. democracy is not quite in peril because Trump has yet to disobey the Supreme Court.

“We’re not there yet,” he said, despite the massive upheaval currently rocking the world.

Meanwhile, federal judges have already cited constitutional violations in the Trump administration, and voters have clearly expressed their frustration with Democrats’ weakness.