Jack Schlossberg outlined how little President Donald Trump and his cronies have in common with his grandfather, President John F. Kennedy.

“President Trump is obsessed with my grandfather — but not in his life or what he achieved in it. No, just like [Robert F. Kennedy Jr.], [Trump] is only interested in JFK’s carcass,” Schlossberg wrote on X.

Schlossberg then pointed out some glaring differences between the two presidents, from their foreign policies to Trump’s pitiful takeover of the Kennedy Center.

While Kennedy helped get the Civil Rights Act off the ground, Trump spent the first two months of his second term—along with multibillionaire Elon Musk—dismantling civil rights protections in an effort to destroy government agencies.

Similarly, Kennedy famously stood firm during the Cuban Missile Crisis as the United States faced off against the Soviet Union in what nearly became a nuclear conflict. And on the other hand, Trump has embarrassed Americans by cozying up to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin at the expense of longstanding U.S. allies.

In 1961, Kennedy encouraged the country to put a man in space and ultimately on the moon. Trump has handed over our vaunted space program to the private billionaire class, enriching Musk over the country.

Kennedy created one of the cornerstones of our soft power foreign policy initiatives in the United States Agency for International Development. Conversely, a federal judge recently ruled that Trump and Musk have “likely violated the United States Constitution in multiple ways” in their attacks on USAID, including kicking out federal workers, freezing funds, and refusing to honor existing contracts.

Cartoon by Pedro Molina

Schlossberg’s takedown of Trump follows the roughly 63,000 pages of declassified documents on Kennedy’s assassination that were recently released by the Trump administration.

Critics have dismissed the release as a “distraction” and a “nothing burger.” The move has also drawn comparisons to the White House’s controversial release of documents on deceased pedophile and former Trump associate, Jeffrey Epstein.

Other members of the Kennedy family have been openly critical of Trump and his administration. Schlossberg’s mother, Caroline Kennedy, has even warned about the dangers of her cousin, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Schlossberg remains an active critic of the Trump administration, and—considering the major differences between the two presidents—perhaps his grandfather would have been, too.