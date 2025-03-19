A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Musk tells his biggest lie yet: 'I’ve never done anything harmful'

Musk is setting the government on fire like it’s a Tesla dealership.

‘Shame!’: Raucous crowd boos GOP congressman for supporting Musk

What’s the quickest way to turn voters against you? Say, “I support Elon Musk and DOGE.”

Canada is 'nastiest,' Russia is great: Trump's latest unhinged attack

O America, our home and nativist land!

MAGA heir apparent JD Vance gets his hands on the GOP’s piggy bank

He’s going to find a lot of money between the couch cushions.

House Republicans rally around 'idiotic' plan to punish judges

A Republican plan that is doomed to fail and likely to backfire? Let them cook.

Cartoon: Zero dimensional chess

We’re all playing chess, and Chuck Schumer is playing checkers.

Hegseth's looking to fire a bunch of veterans from the Pentagon

The accused rapist shows he’s got nobody’s six.

Student loans already sucked—and now the GOP is making them worse

We’ve now reached the “Do I have to sell my house?” level of student debt crisis.





