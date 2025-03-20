Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick became the latest Trump administration official to try to help co-President Elon Musk stem the bleeding from his flailing car company, telling Americans to buy Tesla stock in a wildly unethical appearance on Fox News.

"I think if you want to learn something on this show tonight, buy Tesla,” Lutnick said in an interview with misogynistic and racist Fox News host Jesse Watters. “It's unbelievable that this guy's stock is this cheap. It'll never be this cheap again.”

Tesla’s stock has fallen dramatically in the past month, losing more than 40% of its value since the year began, as Musk’s efforts to slash the federal government have caused backlash from Americans.

To try to stop the stock’s slide, Trump administration officials and other Republican lawmakers are hawking Tesla vehicles and vowing to go after people who protest at Tesla dealerships to show their disgust with Musk’s destructive government cuts.

In a disgusting spectacle on March 11, President Donald Trump hosted a Tesla infomercial on the White House lawn, singing the praises of Musk’s car company and saying he was personally purchasing a vehicle for White House staff to use. Trump even read from prepared notes that had pricing information about the cars.

holy shit -- Trump was reading from a literal Tesla sales pitch, complete with pricing, during his White House event with Elon Musk.

Attorney General Pam Bondi threatened to punish people who protest at Tesla dealerships, saying that the Department of Justice will view anyone who vandalizes Tesla cars as domestic terrorists.

“The swarm of violent attacks on Tesla property is nothing short of domestic terrorism,” Bondi said in a statement on Tuesday. “The Department of Justice has already charged several perpetrators with that in mind, including in cases that involve charges with five-year mandatory minimum sentences. We will continue investigations that impose severe consequences on those involved in these attacks, including those operating behind the scenes to coordinate and fund these crimes.”

A member of the Seattle Fire Department inspects a burned Tesla Cybertruck at a Tesla lot in Seattle on March 10, 2025.

Aside from trying to boost Tesla, the Trump administration is also lining Musk’s pockets by giving lucrative government contracts to Musk’s satellite internet company, Starlink.

The Federal Aviation Administration was mulling ending a $2.4 billion contract with Verizon and instead going with Starlink, leading to accusations that Musk is illegally benefitting from his role in the administration.

The Trump administration is also trying to nix a Biden administration plan to expand broadband internet to rural areas with fiber optic cable, and instead use Musk’s Starlink, which would give the company a boost of up to $20 billion.

And The New York Times reported on Monday that the White House now uses Starlink Wi-Fi, and that Starlink has been set up at other government agencies, including the General Services Administration, where Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency goons have installed themselves as they slash federal spending and jobs.

The Trump administration is helping Musk benefit financially as Musk’s efforts screw over average Americans.

Musk’s DOGE cuts have stolen food assistance from poor kids, decimated medical research for everything from diabetes to Alzheimer’s to childhood cancer, taken Social Security away from eligible seniors, and cut jobs from public servants and veterans.

Democrats have slammed the Trump administration’s efforts to line Musk’s pockets while taking away benefits from everyone else.

“It’s wrong and illegal for the Commerce Secretary to be promoting Tesla stock or any specific stock for that matter,” Sen. Andy Kim, Democrat of New Jersey, wrote in a post on X. “It’s also wrong and illegal for people to vandalize and destroy Tesla cars. Corruption and violence both damage our democracy.”

And after all that, Lutnick’s unethical attempt to line Musk’s pockets didn’t even work.

Tesla’s stock fell on Thursday when the market opened.

Sad!

