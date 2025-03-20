Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and MAGA diehard Laura Loomer are amplifying the false claim that Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas is enabling “terrorism” after speaking to protesters to urge nonviolent demonstrations against Tesla.

Late Wednesday, Greene took to social media and accused her House colleague—with whom she already has a strained relationship—of “organizing political violence and terrorism.”

She also suggested that Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel should investigate further, tagging both in her post on X.

Greene wasn’t the only right-wing nut making unfounded accusations. Loomer, a known conspiracy theorist, accused the “radical” Crockett of “enabling domestic terrorism” and called for her censure.

Crockett’s “crime?” Speaking to a group of protesters on Wednesday for the #TeslaTakedown campaign, which has organized peaceful pickets outside of Tesla showrooms in recent weeks and encourages supporters to dump Tesla stock and vehicles.

Crockett explicitly stated that she only supports nonviolent protests, but Greene and Loomer are hardly known for their honesty.

“I am truly here for very selfish reasons—starting with March 29, it’s my birthday and all I want to see happen on my birthday is for Elon to be taken down,” Crockett said on the livestream. “Obviously, everything that I am promoting is nonviolent.”

Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas

It makes sense, though, that Republican allies of Tesla CEO Elon Musk and President Donald Trump would be looking for a scapegoat. The company’s stock has tanked, and its popularity is at a nine-year low, according to YouGov.

Meanwhile, Musk’s popularity is down the drain, and the #TeslaTakedown group is planning its “biggest day of action” on March 29, during which protesters are slated to picket 277 Tesla locations in the United States and more than 500 abroad.

But Greene’s focus on Crockett could be personal, considering Crockett’s past comment about Greene’s “bleach blonde, bad built, butch body.” She might also be defending Tesla because she is the chair of the House subcommittee overseeing cuts planned by Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency. Notably, Crockett is also on the panel.

As for Loomer, she’s a racist with a history of targeting Black women and getting involved in far-right culture wars. Though it’s striking that she’s defending Musk, considering she once called him a “stage 5 clinger” due to his unusually close relationship with Trump.

In reality, Crockett has done nothing wrong.

During her call with the #TeslaTakedown protesters, she said that “the best way to show that we are American is by using our constitutional rights and deciding that we are going to engage in protest, especially when we have elected officials and then unelected people like [Musk].”

According to The Verge, the #TeslaTakedown protests began in earnest in February, starting at just a handful of locations. It has since grown to hundreds of locations across the country.

These protests—all of which have been peaceful—are unrelated to the wave of vandalism targeting Tesla showrooms, including the damage to five cars at a Tesla facility that authorities believe was a targeted attack.

Bondi has promised “severe consequences on those involved in the attacks.”

But while elected officials dedicate their time and energy to defending Musk’s business ventures, he seems to have no problem driving his company into the ground all on his own.