Vice President JD Vance called in to right-wing podcaster Vince Coglianese’s show this week to berate his predecessor, former Vice President Kamala Harris, saying that the main difference between the two is that he doesn’t drink before work.

“Well, I don't have, you know, four shots of vodka before every meeting. That's one way, I think, that Kamala really tried to bring herself into the role is, is these word salads. And I think that I would need the help of a lot of alcohol to answer a question the way that Kamala Harris answered,” he said.

Some choice words from a guy whose daytime food-ordering skills rival a 4 AM college run to Dunkin’ Donuts. Not to mention Vance’s infamous word salad about “childless cat ladies” and his embarrassing attempt at bullying Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval office.

And, of course, it’s well known that President Donald Trump’s Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, has a history of being “very drunk at work functions.”

During the podcast episode, Vance also said that Harris “was just less empowered to do her job.” That’s quite the statement coming from the same person whose campaign claimed that former President Joe Biden was controlled by Harris.

Trump and Vance built their campaign on blaming Harris for all of Biden’s “bad” policies and accusing her of failing in her role as the mythical “border czar.”

But Vance’s gratuitous takedown of a perceived political enemy is unfortunately nothing new for the Trump administration. Whether it’s taking down portraits of Trump’s “enemies” or revoking security protections from officials he does not like, the Trump administration is fueled by pettiness and revenge.