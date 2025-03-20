Tesla’s downward trajectory took another hit on Thursday, after it was reported that over 46,000 Cybertrucks—almost all of them—are being recalled. The issue stems from the glue holding the stainless steel paneling to the Cybertruck’s exterior possibly detaching, creating a dangerous road hazard.

The recall feels almost symbolic of everything world’s richest man Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency represents to Americans these days. Vehicles under the recall include all 2024 and 2025 vehicles produced, as well as some from the end of 2023. That is nearly all of the Cybertrucks that have been delivered to customers. This is the eighth recall of Cybertrucks in just over a year.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Donald Trump’s Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick spent Wednesday night with Fox News’ Jesse Watters, imploring people to buy Tesla stock.

“If you want to learn something on this show tonight, buy Tesla,” Lutnick told Watters’ viewers. “It’ll never be this cheap again.”

It was yet another example of the Trump administration’s efforts to boost sales of co-president Musk’s struggling business. In the last two weeks Trump has crassly hawked cars in front of the White House, Attorney General Pam Bondi has threatened to imprison those who protest Tesla, and MAGA conspiracy theory minions have said that peaceful opposition to Musk and his companies amounts to domestic terrorism.

Lutnick’s latest appearance didn’t do much for Tesla as the stock dropped at the open of the day.

Since December, Tesla has lost nearly 49% of its market cap. Clearly desperate, the carmaker has been sending out tone-deaf surveys to frustrated customers and offering big discounts to existing customers in an attempt to get them upgraded to new models.

Musk went on Fox News’ “Hannity” Tuesday night, to get almost weepy about how much of an angel he is and how he is being persecuted.

“Tesla is a peaceful company; we've never done anything harmful. I've never done anything harmful, I've only done productive things. So, I think we just have a deranged ... there's some kind of mental illness thing going on here because this doesn't make any sense.”

Meanwhile, Tesla sales have reached new lows worldwide, and even prominent investors are “trimming” their holdings in the company to reduce their exposure to Musk’s general turpitude. This includes Tesla board members like Musk’s brother, Kimbal; Rupert Murdoch’s son James; and board chair Robyn Denholm, who reportedly sold off $75 million in shares over the past five weeks.

Trump’s GOP flunkies in Congress remain too terrified of a Musk-funded primary to protect their angry constituents from the dismantling of our government. But their cowardice won’t change the fact that the American public and the courts do not approve of what Musk and DOGE is doing to our country, and they are furious about it.

