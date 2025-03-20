A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Tesla's latest boneheaded move: Sending me a user survey

The company keeps trying to act like its biggest problem isn’t Elon Musk.

Agriculture secretary finds new ways to treat workers like chopped liver

When it comes to workers’ safety or more meat products, it’s a no-brainer for Brooke Rollins.

Trump Cabinet goes all in on lining Musk's pockets while Americans suffer

Apparently, the Trump administration’s main goal is to hawk Teslas.

Judges fear for their safety as GOP melts down over legal losing streak

It’s so bad even right-wing judges are getting death threats.

Cartoon: Fascists have needs, too

“U up?”

Now MAGA extremists are saying peaceful protests are terrorism

Because standing up to Trump is being “radical.”

House Republican gives antisemitic excuse for dodging town hall

The GOP will come up with any excuse to avoid their constituents.

Vance hits his daily ick quota with disgusting claim about Harris

He must have meant Pete Hegseth.

