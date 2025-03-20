Four major groups focused on organizing young progressives are offering Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer two options: fight President Donald Trump or resign from leadership.

The letter, which demands that Schumer “obstruct the MAGA agenda with every tool you have,” was signed by College Democrats of America, the Sunrise Movement, United We Dream Action, and Voters of Tomorrow.

“Chuck Schumer, your leadership is failing to meet the moment. Your decision—along with nine other Senate Democrats—to cave and support the MAGA budget bill is just the latest example of how you and other Democratic leaders are driving young people away from the Democratic Party,” the groups wrote in a joint letter, first shared with Politico on Thursday. “Instead of taking a stand against Trump’s illegal actions to gut our healthcare, dismantle public education, attack immigrants and trans people, and tear up climate action, you supported a budget that gave tax cuts to Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and their billionaire buddies. You sided against us.”

The momentum behind the letter suggests progressives are not letting up on Schumer after he betrayed his party and encouraged Senate Democrats to vote for cloture last week, ending a filibuster of a partisan funding bill that further strengthens Trump’s power over spending decisions.

Democratic Rep. Glenn Ivey of Maryland

On Wednesday, Rep. Glenn Ivey of Maryland became the first Democrat in Congress to suggest that Schumer should call it quits as minority leader. Rep. Delia Ramirez of Illinois, another Democrat, soon called for Schumer’s resignation from his leadership position.

“This is a moment for Democrats to do more than just talk about fighting or obstructing Donald Trump’s agenda of destroying Social Security and Medicaid, but actually using every legislative authority to do that,” Ramirez told Politico.

Notably, it’s not just House members losing confidence in Schumer. Members of the Senate Democratic Caucus are also starting to doubt his leadership.

During a town hall in his home state of Colorado, Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet issued a not-so-subtle dig at Schumer, suggesting it’s important “to know when it’s time to go.”

“I do think on the leadership question, it’s always better to examine whether folks are in the right place, and we're certainly going to have that conversation,” he said.

And while Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts also didn’t explicitly call for Schumer to step down from leadership, she did say earlier this week that Schumer was “wrong” for his vote.

Voters, especially younger ones, are also losing faith in Schumer. A series of polls released over the past few days show that Schumer’s overall approval has slipped, with fewer Democrats now viewing him favorably.

For example, Civiqs found Schumer’s favorability rating underwater. As of Thursday, only 27% of registered voters have a positive view of him, while 58% view him unfavorably. Among Democrats, his favorability rating dipped from 69% in early December to 60% now.

Younger Democrats are particularly critical, according to Civiqs. Among those ages 18 to 34, just 41% view Schumer favorably, while 28% hold an unfavorable view. Older Democrats, meanwhile, are more supportive of him: 70% of Democrats ages 50 to 64 and 77% of those 65 and older view him positively.

“Gen Z voters want leaders with a backbone who will stand up to billionaires and fight for working people,” the four progressive groups’ letter to Schumer read. “But it’s not just us. You have lost the trust of millions of voters and many of your colleagues in Congress.”

It also warned that if Democrats continue down their current path, they risk losing the support of “even more young and working-class voters.” And evidence of that is already showing.

Young voters preferred Vice President Kamala Harris to Trump in 2024, according to exit polls, which are not perfect. However, Harris received only 54% of the vote to Trump’s 43% among voters ages 18 to 24. Typically, Democratic presidential candidates receive at least 60% of the vote from this group, according to NPR.

Even if Schumer insists he’s not going anywhere, calling himself the “best leader for the Senate,” it’s clear that the party—out of power, bereft of a single leader, and struggling to find a cohesive response to Trump and Republicans—is in need of a new direction.

After all, polls show that the party is widely unpopular, and in a year that should be crucial for Democrats, it doesn’t seem like there’s widespread confidence that Schumer is the sort of inspirational leader capable of guiding the party out of the wilderness.