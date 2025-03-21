The following guest post was written for Daily Kos by Ben Wikler, chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. This post does not represent an official endorsement by Daily Kos. This post does not represent an official endorsement by Daily Kos.

Home stretch.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court race is now the most expensive in American history—but, paradoxically, if all of us do everything we can, April 1 might be the election that demonstrates that people power can triumph over the oligarchy.

As Susan Crawford said, “When I was a little girl growing up in Chippewa Falls, I never could have imagined that I’d be fighting the world’s richest man.”

Brad Schimel has received more help from Elon Musk—$13.2 million that we can find in disclosures so far, but some reports say nearly $20 million—than any judicial candidate has ever received in any race in American history.

As the Wisconsin Democrats’ new ad explains, this doesn’t just say something about Musk wanting to control the courts—it says something about who Schimel is:

But Crawford, an armada of friends and allies, and record-breaking waves of volunteers and grassroots donors are going toe to toe with Schimel and Musk.

If we win—when we win—we can prevent Schimel from reinstating the 1849 abortion ban and handing out judicial decisions to Musk and Trump like candy, no matter what the law says.

And Wisocnsin can elect someone who believes in the rule of law, freedom, democracy, and justice. Someone who has spent her life as a public servant, not a supplicant to far-right billionaires.

Crawford has both feet on the gas pedal. The question is: Do the rest of us as well?

Donate, volunteer, and recruit other people to do the same. Sign up to volunteer or chip in, and help WisDems support Judge Susan Crawford as she wins a David-and-Goliath battle that can inspire the nation. Go to peoplevmusk.com for more information.