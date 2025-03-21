Donald Trump’s press conference to announce a new fighter jet showed yet again that the president has his head in the clouds.

Joined by woefully underqualified Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for the Oval Office sideshow on Friday, Trump touted a new contract with Boeing to build the next generation F-47 fighter jet.

“We can't tell you the price,” Trump said as he babbled about “some of the technology” and “the size of the plane.” It was just another instance of the administration's lack of transparency amid its questionable government savings and efficiency push.

But then things went from shady to surreal when Trump took questions from reporters.

When asked about reports that he was contemplating withdrawing from NATO while simultaneously demanding more money from allied European nations, Trump bragged about having personally “saved” the nearly 76-year-old alliance.

“NATO was gone until I came along,” Trump said.

The president was then asked whether making Canada the 51st state would benefit conservatives electorally . Trump responded like a child encountering the concept of borders on maps for the very first time.

“You have that artificial line that goes that straight out of it that looks like it was drawn by a ruler,” Trump said. “I don't mean a ruler like a king. I mean like a ruler like a ruler. It's just an artificial line that was drawn in the sand or in the ice.”

This is the man directing our foreign policy.

On the suspected innocent people swept up in his administration’s illegal and unconstitutional deportation of migrants to a Salvadoran prison , Trump showed his trademark cowardice.

“Well, I was told that they went through a very strong vetting process and that will also be continuing in El Salvador,” Trump said.

As always, the buck doesn’t stop anywhere near Trump.

When questioned about multiple reports that Trump’s billionaire co-President Elon Musk would be briefed on confidential military plans regarding China, Trump ranted that it was “a made-up story by The New York Times.”

He then lamented about the lack of “honest journalism” before saying he thought CNN and MSNBC were “going to be turned off”—whatever that ominous declaration means.

We may be only about two months into Trump’s endless presidency, but at least we finally found out what a ruler (like a ruler) does.