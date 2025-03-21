When JD Vance puts his eyeliner on in the morning, he probably doesn’t anticipate being the least-liked vice president in U.S. history thus far.

But according to Real Clear Polling, that’s the sentiment reverberating across the nation as of late. In its data, 44.8% of poll takers find Vance to be unfavorable as a VP two months into his job, while 41.7% are giving him the thumbs up.

In March alone, following Vance and President Donald Trump’s blowout in the Oval Office with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, things shifted even further out of Vance’s favor. In the poll, 48% of people viewed Vance unfavorably, while 42.4% had his back.

Other past vice presidents have split the ticket, but they haven’t teetered into unfriendly territory so quickly as Trump’s right-hand man.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris

Former Vice President Kamala Harris’ unfavorability stayed at or below 45% in her first nine months on the job, according to data gathered by Real Clear Polling. Other VPs, like Dick Cheney, had a favorability of over 60% for his first two-and-a-half years before his role in supporting wiretapping without warrants, among other things, tanked his ratings.

As for Vance, he doesn’t have to look at the data to figure out people’s opinion of him.

Last week, the tech bro-turned-politician was given the opposite of a standing ovation at the Kennedy Center.

Upon his arrival alongside second lady Usha Vance, attendees to the National Symphony Orchestra booed and sneered at the couple as they took their seats.

Of course, this didn’t come without reason. Vance’s boss took over the Kennedy Center earlier this year by booting out the institution’s president and holding what some people called a sham election to make himself chair. This sparked a massive protest not only from staff members but from stars with shows on the calendar. The wildly successful Broadway show “Hamilton” was set to run at the Kennedy Center in 2025, but canceled its dates after the takeover.

One of the many ways Vance has made enemies of the American public is through his comments about women’s reproductive rights. The GOP venture capitalist has made it clear he’s all about ending abortion access and has paraded around on the concept of slamming “childless cat ladies.”

The politician has also been called out plenty of times for how jarringly far right, and as MSNBC host Rachael Maddow says, pro-fascist, his views are.

Even his own family has distanced themselves as he continues to insert his foot in his mouth.

The internet, including his own far-right fan base, even made fun of Vance earlier this month by turning him into a slew of memes. Following the meeting with Zelenskyy, a multitude of memes began to circulate showing different edits of Vance’s blown up, shrunken, or heavily altered head.

All in all, the VP doesn’t seem to be gaining any fans, even on his own team.