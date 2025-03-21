A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

It’s now an impeachable offense to rule against the president

Here’s hoping Trump doesn’t get his way.

EPA workers write open letter warning of Trump's devastating impact

“We need to hold this administration accountable … follow the law, follow the science, and be transparent.”

'Pro-China' Musk getting top secret war plans—what could go wrong?

Certainly no conflicts of interest to see here.

Social Security chief demands DOGE staff—or he'll shut it all down

This is just plain petty.

Don’t mess with Teslas: Trump wants to deport Americans over car vandalism

Musk has certainly cast his spell/wallet over Trump.

Cartoon: Dead department walking

We hope it’s not just a matter of time.

Watch AOC and Sanders rip into Republicans on powerful swing state tour

Because they’re not afraid to have town halls, unlike some people.

Just in time for tornado season, Musk's ruining weather reports

Soon the only way you’ll know if it’s going to rain is if your arthritis acts up.

