This is an occasional roundup of people who voted for Donald Trump and are shocked to find out no one is immune from the damage and pain he causes. Many are now grappling with the consequences of their choice as it affects them and their loved ones—and possibly regretting their vote.

President Donald Trump’s campaign was a veritable buffet of hate—against immigrants, trans people, the media, liberals, foreigners, U.S. allies, women, Republicans like Liz Cheney who opposed his fascism, protesters (Jan. 6 insurrectionists exempted), and anyone else who he believed wronged him.

Trump voters are stupid in many ways, but they knew exactly who and what he is when they voted for him. They either voted for Trump because they gleefully wanted to hurt those groups and individuals or because they simply didn’t care.

“I want lower grocery prices” is a valid reason to vote (assuming a candidate/party has a plan to make that happen), but “I want lower grocery prices even if millions of people are hurt” is not. It’s cruel, and it makes that person a bad person.

And, no, saying “I changed my mind about Trump because I’m the one now being hurt” does not make one a better person. It just underscores how shitty and selfish that individual is.

We saw this during the first Trump presidency after a hurricane smashed into the Gulf states. This heavily Republican area suffered as Trump’s callous indifference meant that no one showed up to help.

Not that anyone in that region learned the lesson. Those states voted even more heavily for Trump in 2024, as Republicans conveniently forgot how Trump fucked them the last time, while pretending that President Joe Biden’s hurricane response in North Carolina was somehow lacking.

So Trump got elected once again by promising to hurt the “wrong” people. Unfortunately for them, he’s hurting all people.

“I voted for him, and he’s the one who’s doing this,” Crystal Minton told The New York Times. “I thought he was going to do good things. He’s not hurting the people he needs to be hurting.”

Trump supporters are seen giving an interview during a rally.

A “military contractor” at a diner in Trumpy St. Mary’s County, Maryland, spoke to this phenomenon.

Trump won the county by almost 60%, but now the people of St. Mary’s are suffering as the so-called Department of Government Efficiency slashes government jobs in the area.

”Most times, when we want change, we want it to affect other people, not ourselves,” the contractor told WTOP news. “And this is affecting quite a lot of people. There’s some folks who didn’t expect this—didn’t see themselves as being the fraud that was being referenced.”

Which brings us to this Virginia veteran, DOGE’d into the unemployment line, who said “I support downsizing, but it’s just the way they’re going about doing it. It’s like the chainsaw approach, I guess, versus the surgical approach that they should be doing.”

You see, other people were supposed to lose their jobs. Not him!

Or how about this user on X, a self-declared “special needs advocate and mom,” who rages against all of the usual MAGA targets. But DON’T TOUCH her pet issue, special education!

“Genuinely curious, are there ANY Senator or House members who care at all about Special Education, IDEA, IEP and 504’s? With DOE in limbo, possibly moving under HHS, special needs parents are seeing some reassurance and hopefully some guaranteed funding to directly get to our amazing Special Education system and programs,” she wrote on X Friday.

Guaranteed funding? No one funds special education programs because it’s efficient. In fact, it is inherently inefficient. We fund those programs because, as a society, we’re supposedly not assholes. But this asshole wants her little corner of the world funded while the rest of the world burns.

There are so many more examples. On the r/Conservative subreddit, one user responded to a story about a judge blocking Trump’s freeze on federal grants and loans.

“I'm torn on this. My wife's business is nonprofit and they work through Medicaid. Their business is fairly young and they won't be able to survive 90 days of a federal spending freeze. There is a better way to do this other than killing all spending without any information. Nobody knows anything. This has the potential to hurt a lot of people who have nothing to do with the DFI agenda,” they wrote.

There is an empathy deficit in our country, with clearly delineated fault lines between liberals and selfish, hateful conservatives.

And it’s only getting worse, as many liberals (like me!) have lost all sympathy for these crying Trump supporters. They knew what they were voting for. Now I hope they get it.