Black Music Sunday is a weekly series highlighting all things Black music, with over 250 stories covering performers, genres, history, and more, each featuring its own vibrant soundtrack. I hope you’ll find some familiar tunes and perhaps an introduction to something new.

As we continue to highlight female musicians during Women’s History Month, join us today in a joyful celebration of the birthday of Yvette Marie Stevens, known to the world as “Chaka Khan,” who turns 72 on Sunday.

Biography.com tells the story of her beginnings:

Chaka Khan was born Yvette Marie Stevens on March 23, 1953, in Chicago, Illinois. Known for her powerful voice, her great volume of curly hair and her charismatic stage presence, Khan first exploded on to the music scene in the 1970s. She formed her first group, the Crystalettes, with her sister Yvonne when she was only 11 years old. Some of Khan's early musical heroines include Billie Holiday and Gladys Knight . The sisters later became involved in the Afro-Arts Theater and started another musical group known as the Shades of Black. In 1969, Khan became active in the Black power movement, joining the Black Panther Party and working with the organization's free breakfast program for children. Around this time, she took on a new name: Chaka Adunne Aduffe Yemoja Hodarhi Karifi. She also said goodbye to her formal education, dropping out from high school. In the early 1970s, after performing with a few other groups, Khan joined the band Rufus, which had a strong R&B and funk sound. The world got its first taste of Khan’s powerhouse vocals when the group released its eponymous debut album in 1973, which spawned such modest hits as "Whoever's Thrilling You" and "Feel Good."

As a former member of the Black Panther Party myself, and as a daughter of Yemoja in the New World African diasporic faith system, I can identify with her early life experiences.

There are no recordings of her teenage group, The Crystalettes, but we can give a listen to Chaka Khan and Rufus:

Khan tells her own story in this absorbing 2020 interview with comedian and actress Luenell Campbell for VladTV:

VladTV’s video notes:

In this VladTV Flashback from 2020, music icon Chaka Khan sat down with Luenell to tell her life story. Chaka Khan went through her early days growing up, becoming politically active, and getting married at the age of 17 to sign a record contract. She recounted joining the Chicago funk band Rufus, which served as a launching pad for her music career, and how that eventually led to her solo career. Chaka also discussed recording classics such as "Through the Wire" and what her gripe with Kanye was over sampling the track.

Khan has also very frankly discussed her own story on her video channel:

Apropos for Women’s History Month is her recording of what has become an anthem. Capitol FM Radio points out the impact of her debut solo single, “I’m Every Woman” from her 1978 first album “Chaka”:

Chaka Khan’s iconic hit single “I’m Every Woman” was released in 1978 and quickly became a defining anthem of empowerment and self-expression. Written by the legendary songwriting duo Nickolas Ashford and Valerie Simpson, the song showcased Khan’s powerful vocal prowess and established her as a solo artist after her successful stint with the band Rufus. Released under the Warner Bros. label, “I’m Every Woman” marked a significant milestone in Khan’s career, setting the stage for her future success [...] One of the enduring qualities of “I’m Every Woman” is its ability to resonate with young women across different generations. The song’s lyrics celebrate the multifaceted nature of women, embracing their strength, independence, and versatility. Lines like “I’m every woman, it’s all in me” convey a powerful message of self-empowerment and confidence, encouraging women to embrace their identities and capabilities. The song has become an anthem for women’s empowerment, frequently featured in campaigns and events promoting gender equality and women’s rights. Its universal appeal lies in its ability to inspire and uplift, making it a timeless piece that continues to speak to new audiences. [...] The enduring popularity of “I’m Every Woman” is evident in its numerous cover versions. Whitney Houston’s 1992 rendition for “The Bodyguard” soundtrack brought the song to a new generation, becoming a hit in its own right. Houston’s version stayed true to the spirit of the original while adding her signature vocal flair, ensuring that the song remained a beloved classic. In recent years, “I’m Every Woman” has been featured in various media, from commercials to movies, demonstrating its continued relevance. The song’s message of empowerment and self-worth resonates just as strongly today as it did in 1978, making it a perennial favorite for celebrations of womanhood and strength.

For those of you who weren’t alive or were too young to be hanging out in discos in the late 70s, I’ll attest to the fact that it was a huge dance hit:

Her Kennedy Center bio (which may not be known by that name in the future due to Despot Donald) notes something extraordinary about her vocal range—which I’ve bolded:

Chaka Khan is a true Renaissance Woman. A singer, songwriter, producer, visual artist, author, actor, philanthropist, entrepreneur, activist, and mother, Chaka is an international music icon who has influenced multiple generations of artists and continues to do so. From the moment she burst onto the music scene in the 1970s as the 18-year-old lead singer of the multiracial band Rufus, her powerful voice and show-stopping stage presence set her apart from any other singer, and during her 40-year career, she has developed a vast international fan base and performed on six continents. Chaka is a ten-time Grammy Award winner (with 22 Grammy nominations) who has the rare ability to sing in eight music genres, including R&B, jazz, pop, rock, gospel, country, classical and dance music . She has released 22 albums and racked up ten #1 Billboard magazine charted songs, eight RIAA certified gold singles and eleven RIAA certified gold and platinum albums.

Her collaborations with other musicians are legendary.

With Prince:

With George Duke, who we recently featured here in “Black Music Sunday: Celebrating jazz, funk, and fusion master George Duke”:

With Fourplay:

Regarding her multigenre approaches, this live 1992 jazz performance at Blue Note in New York may surprise a few of you.

Miles Davis was clearly aware of her jazz abilities, as proven in this 1998 concert at the Montreux Jazz Festival:

Khan’s autobiography was written with Tonia Bolden, who posted this description from the dust-jacket blurb:

Rolling Stone compared it to melted caramel, and Miles Davis compared it to his horn. Chaka Khan’s scorchingly soulful voice first dazzled most of us back in 1974 with Rufus and “Tell Me Something Good,” and most recently in her Grammy Award-winning performance in Standing in the Shadow of Motown, singing “What’s Going On?” with the Funk Brothers. Over the years, she’s had twelve number-one hits and nine number-one albums. Over one hundred appearances on the Billboard charts. Nineteen Grammy nominations and eight Grammy wins. Her achievements in the music industry are legendary, and like her twenty albums, they’re well known to the public. But the private side of Chaka, the story of what fame and fortune have cost her – and taught her – hasn’t been told before. In Chaka! Through the Fire, Chaka Khan gives us the whole story of the woman behind the diva and reveals her high and low points. A happy early childhood in a loving creative home was shattered by escalating fights between her parents. When they finally split, Chaka’s father disappeared without even a goodbye, leaving Chaka bewildered, bereft, and blaming her mother. she reconnected with her dad in her teens, finding that he was a liberal and permissive a parent as her mother was strict. Chaka started experimenting with drugs and joined the Black Panthers. Soon after, she fronted for a band called Rufus.

“Through the Fire” is also the title of her 1984 hit.

I could continue posting music in the story today—however, it’s already video heavy, so please join me in the comments section below for more, and I hope you’ll post your favorites too.

Wishing Chaka Khan a wonderful birthday, and thanks for the gifts she’s given us over the decades.