President Donald Trump is sending his national security adviser and the second lady of the United States to Greenland as he continues to saber-rattle about taking over the Danish autonomous territory—a move Greenlandic officials are slamming as “highly aggressive,” The New York Times reported.

Usha Vance, the wife of Vice President JD Vance, will leave for Greenland on Thursday, while national security adviser Mike Waltz and Energy Secretary Chris Wright will go earlier in the week.

The White House claimed Usha Vance was traveling to the country to witness a dog race with her family.

“Ms. Vance and the delegation are excited to witness this monumental race and celebrate Greenlandic culture and unity,” the White House said in a statement, according to The New York Times.

Vice President JD Vance, center

But comments her husband made in a Sunday appearance on Fox News contradict that.

JD Vance accused Denmark of “not doing its job” and “not being a good ally,” because they are allegedly blocking the United States from accessing “sea lanes” around the territory. He added that because of that, the U.S. could take over Greenland.

“That is what President Trump is going to do because he doesn’t care about what the Europeans scream at us; he cares about putting the interests of American citizens first,” Vance said of Trump’s plans to acquire Greenland.

What’s more, at his joint congressional address earlier in March, Trump said the United States will own Greenland "one way or the other,” suggesting he may even use military force to take over the territory—the antithesis of his idiotic "peace through strength" platform.

Unsurprisingly, Greenland officials are pissed.

“What is the national security adviser doing in Greenland?” Greenlandic Prime Minister Mute B. Egede said on Sunday, according to The New York Times. “The only purpose is to demonstrate power over us.”

Egede added that if Greenland’s allies “do not speak out loudly about how the USA is treating Greenland, the situation will escalate day by day, and the American aggression will increase."

Boys play on a frozen beach in Nuuk, Greenland, on March 11, 2025.

And Danes are angry too, with many Danish people boycotting American goods in order to protest the Trump administration’s attempts at taking over Greenland.

The Trump administration’s visit is a big fuck-you to Denmark. At the same time they are going to Greenland to try to take the territory from Denmark, Trump administration officials are also asking Denmark if they can help supply eggs to the United States amid a nationwide shortage thanks to the bird flu.

Ultimately, polls show that Greenlanders do not want to become part of the United States.

In fact, when Trump’s failson Donald Trump Jr. visited Greenland in January, before Trump took office, he had to cobble together unhoused people and offer them free lunch so that they’d take pictures with Trump’s eldest child to make it look like Greenlanders were excited about his visit.

Trump's imperialistic streak is not only pissing off Denmark and Greenland, but it’s also causing a rift between the United States and Canada, one of our oldest and most important allies and trade partners.

Trump has been puffing his chest and saying that Canada will become the 51st state as he wages a pointless trade war with our northern neighbor that could cause prices for vital goods like gasoline and lumber to skyrocket.

That overzealous bluster has caused Canadians to unite around not letting Canada become part of the U.S.

Polls show Canadians don’t want to become Americans. And Americans don't want it either.

In fact, Trump’s aggression toward Canada has revitalized the country’s liberal party, which now looks poised to win (or narrowly lose) a snap election in April when just a few months ago the party was headed for a near-certain wipeout.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who took over for Justin Trudeau, said Sunday that his country is “facing the most significant crisis of our lifetimes because of President Trump’s unjustified trade actions and his threats to our sovereignty.”

“President Trump claims that Canada isn't a real country. He wants to break us so America can own us. We will not let that happen,” Carney said.



