Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett slammed President Donald Trump for releasing Jan. 6 criminals, then turning around days later to brand anti-Elon Musk protests at Tesla dealerships as terrorism.

Attorney General Pam Bondi appeared with Fox Business conspiracy theorist Maria Bartiromo on Sunday to issue a threat against Crockett, who had spoken before a “Tesla Takedown” protest.

Bondi described vandalism of Tesla dealerships as “domestic terrorism,” adding, “Now you have this congresswoman, Crockett, who is calling for attacks on Elon Musk on her birthday? Let’s take him out on my birthday, she says? Yet she turns and says, ‘Oh I’m not calling for violence’? Well, she is an elected public official and so she needs to tread very carefully.”

In an interview later in the day on MSNBC, Crockett made clear that she was discussing destroying Tesla stock, which has cratered over the last year, in her speech about taking down Musk. Crockett explained that she and protest organizers have called for nonviolent protests and that the Trump administration and its supporters have continually mischaracterized her remarks, taking them out of context.

“Just in case the slow people listening decide to clip this up later, I just want to say that I have never promoted violence whatsoever, yet I’ve also never made excuses for those violent actors, such as the ones on Jan. 6,” Crockett said.

“So Pam Bondi, if you have an issue with terrorism, maybe you should talk to your boss about locking back up those guys that he let out that participated in Jan. 6.”

Trump and his team have been obsessed with defending Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency group from criticism, and have now resorted to open advocacy for Tesla, Musk’s most visible business. Trump recently used the White House for a Tesla sales pitch, reading from marketing copy to promote his billionaire benefactor’s private business.

Trump and Musk speak to reporters near a red Model S Tesla vehicle on the South Lawn of the White House on March 11, 2025, in Washington.

The message has been amplified in Congress, where Republican leaders like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene have argued that peaceful anti-Musk protests are acts of “terrorism.”

Trump has even floated deporting people for the purported sin of protesting at Tesla dealerships.

Voters are using Tesla locations as a local venue to express their dissatisfaction with Musk’s assault on the federal government, which has now cost thousands of jobs and is projected to result in at least a half a trillion shortfall in federal revenue.

Meanwhile, Trump has been soft on crime—as long as it was done in his name.

Trump triggered the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol after he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden. The attack was an attempt to stop the certification of the election result and Trump was later impeached and indicted for his role in the assault (charges were dropped after he won reelection).

When he got back in office, Trump pardoned the attackers—releasing hundreds of convicted criminals, including some who had been found guilty in federal court of sedition. Some of those who he released have gone on to commit more crimes, returning to the pattern of behavior that got them in trouble in the first place.

Trump was even criticized by the Fraternal Order of Police and the International Association of Chiefs of Police for showing leniency toward convicted criminals who have assaulted law enforcement officers, who were guarding the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Even his close political ally, Sen. Lindsey Graham, admitted that Trump’s actions were a mistake.

“Pardoning the people who went into the Capitol and beat up a police officer violently, I think was a mistake, because it seems to suggest that’s an okay thing to do,” Graham said.