President Donald Trump announced that he is appointing Alina Habba, his former personal attorney and current counselor to the president, as the new interim U.S. attorney for the district of New Jersey.

Habba, who once told a podcast that she would rather be “pretty” than “smart” because “I can fake being smart,” is known for defending Trump when writer E. Jean Carroll sued him for defamation. A jury had found Trump liable for sexually abusing the advice columnist in 1996, awarding Carroll millions in damages.

In her handling of Trump’s defamation case, Habba often clashed with U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan, who repeatedly reprimanded her for her own defamatory statements in court. That case resulted in an $83 million judgement against Trump

Habba has earned Trump’s admiration over the years with dogged boot-licking. She allegedly negotiated at least one unscrupulous sexual harassment case for Trump’s businesses, and she has shown the requisite willingness to say shameless things like “[Trump] reads a lot,” while comparing his legal problems with those of South African freedom fighter Nelson Mandela.

Her disregard for others’ intelligence also seems to extend to our country’s military veterans. Habba recently told reporters that the only veterans fired under Trump and Elon Musk’s purge of government agencies did not show up to work.

In his Truth Social proclamation announcing her new position, Trump also mentioned that John Giordano, “who has done a terrific job as the interim U.S. Attorney in New Jersey, will now be nominated as the new Ambassador to Namibia!” Giordano has served less than three weeks in the position after being appointed by Attorney General Pamela Bondi on March 3. Hardly knew ya!

Following the announcement, Habba gave a brief statement outside of the White House, attacking Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Sen. Cory Booker for supposedly allowing crime to proliferate in the state. She then snapped at a reporter who dared to ask if she planned to go after politicians:

Habba: I know you would love that narrative— Reporter: But you mentioned politicians— Habba: I didn’t, actually. Reporter: You mentioned Cory Booker and Gov. Murphy. Habba: Correct. Because I think Cory Booker and Gov. Murphy have failed the state of New Jersey.

The defense rests?