GOP begs senators to sing DOGE's praises as support flounders

DOGE bites brand.

Greenland's outraged about Trump's latest 'highly aggressive' move

Do you know how much of an asshole you have to be to piss off Greenlanders?

Attorney general threatens House Democrat over her anti-Tesla talk

Rep. Jasmine Crockett was on fire when she wrecked Tesla.

Oh great, another useless commission to find nonexistent voter fraud

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit—Election Deniers Edition (Washington, D.C.).

Cartoon: The hamberder king

Is the Burger King crown real or cardboard?

Another celebrated White House tradition gets the tacky Trump touch

For that price, will they be rolling Fabergé eggs across the lawn?

Trump makes lawyer who 'can fake being smart' into a US attorney

Only the best and brightest—or those who can act it.

