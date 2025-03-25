Being a Black woman in politics comes with a unique set of challenges. There’s the burden of being the “first” in any role and the heightened scrutiny that often comes with it. The treatment of Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas serves as a prime example of this.

She made headlines in May 2024 when she prompted backlash from the right after calling GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia “bleach blonde, bad built, butch body” in response to Greene’s own comments about Crockett’s appearance.

Now, Crockett has seemingly offended the right by allegedly harming Tesla’s reputation by engaging with a group of protesters planning a peaceful picket outside several dealerships nationwide. Crockett, who did not organize nor attend the protest, merely interacted with the protesters, making her a prime target for right-wing outrage.

Initial opposition came from Greene—still seemingly nursing a grudge over Crockett’s previous insult—and far-right conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer, who is never one to miss a chance to tout her racist bonafides.

In a barrage of social media posts, the two women falsely accused Crockett of enabling “terrorism.” Greene even went as far as calling for the FBI to investigate Crockett, despite there being no evidence of any wrongdoing on her part.

Right-wing activist and conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer has been at the forefront of attacks against Rep. Jasmine Crockett.

Then, Attorney General Pam Bondi quickly escalated the situation, warning Crockett to “tread very carefully” and demanding that she apologize to Tesla shareholders. Bondi even echoed Greene’s calls for Crockett to be censured.

“She needs to unequivocally denounce the violence,” Bondi said on Fox News on Monday. “[Crockett] must apologize immediately, not only to all Texans but to our country, to the American shareholders of Tesla, because she is promoting violence.”

Sadly, Crockett isn’t the first Black woman to face this kind of vitriol from the right.

Just look at former Vice President Kamala Harris, who was viciously attacked after former President Joe Biden announced that he ended his reelection bid and endorsed Harris to take his place. In not-so-subtle digs, Republicans like President Donald Trump, accused Harris of being a “DEI” hire and tried to tie her rise to the top of the ticket to former President Barack Obama.

As absurd as these arguments might sound, they resonate among the right because they aim to diminish the accomplishments of Black people—especially Black women—who many Republicans don’t want in politics.

And under Trump, who has a well-documented history of racism, it’s hardly surprising that the White House wouldn’t defend Crockett but double down, continuing to attack her for something she never even did.

What’s more, the Trump administration also promoted clips unrelated to the Tesla protests, accusing her of inciting violence in a transparent attempt to paint her as uncontrollable and radical.

“Here’s another unhinged Democrat inciting violence. Crockett says you should ‘punch’ your opponents,” Trump’s rapid response team posted on X on Monday.

These comments were, of course, taken out of context. During the interview, Crockett was asked how Democrats can win more races, and she responded by saying that they need to be more aggressive rather than submitting to Republicans and Trump.

After Crockett’s comments, a Fox News article labeled her as “far-left” and included a slew of statements from conservatives attacking her.

All of this is just a brouhaha aimed at punishing Crockett for something she didn’t do—namely, the violence against Tesla, for which Republicans have somehow decided she’s responsible.

What all of these attacks against Crockett neglect to mention, of course, is the role that Tesla CEO Elon Musk plays in dragging down his own company.

Instead of holding Musk—whose own reckless actions and leadership have already harmed Tesla—accountable, the right has decided that Crockett, a Black woman, is the easier target.

Let’s be clear: Any outrage directed at Tesla is a direct result of frustration with Musk, who, in his new role with the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, has launched a relentless attack on federal agencies that millions of people depend on, all under the guise of “efficiency.”

Before Crockett even spoke out, Tesla’s stock was falling, and its European sales were plummeting. The company’s real issue is Musk himself, but it’s more convenient for Republicans to scapegoat Crockett.

Should the vandalism of Tesla vehicles continue, Republicans are likely to take the opportunity to censure Crockett, just as they did with fellow Texas Democrat, Rep. Al Green.

Despite widespread dissatisfaction with Musk, the right continues to avoid holding him accountable. Instead, the default reaction is to blame a Black woman—because that’s an easier story to sell.