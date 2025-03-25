During Monday night’s episode of “The Daily Show,” Jon Stewart homed in on President Donald Trump’s attacks on free speech and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s disastrous national security leak.

“You know, back in my day, if you were a journalist who wanted leaked war documents, he'd work the sources, meet them in a dark garage, earn the trust, pound the pavement,” Stewart said. “Now you just wait for the national security adviser to be distracted by ‘White Lotus’ while he's setting up his ‘Bomb Yemen’ group chat.”

Stewart then turned his attention to Trump’s ongoing assault on the First Amendment, calling the GOP “powerful creatures [that] have been genetically modified to resist shame, self-reflection of any kind.”

After playing Fox News clips of fear-mongering about alleged Orwellian censorship on the left and a clip of Trump victoriously proclaiming “we have saved free speech,” Stewart highlighted Trump's relentless attacks on the press, law firms, academic institutions like Columbia University, and protesters.

“See, these guys don't give a fuck about free speech. They care about their speech. It's such blatant hypocrisy,” Stewart said.

Finally, Stewart zeroed in on the Trump administration’s attempt to erase certain histories from government policies, documents, and websites.

“You can't say words like ‘women’ or ‘sex’ or ‘#MeToo?’ How can a lot of your cabinet members describe their weekends?” Stewart said. “Fear not, at least we’ll always have art.”