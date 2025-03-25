As news emerged that a text chat with details of war plans being discussed by senior members of the Trump administration had leaked on Monday, Fox News host Will Cain reassured viewers that the breach was cause for celebration.

Cain’s commentary occurred during a broadcast of his afternoon show, “The Will Cain Show.” While Cain conceded that it is “incredibly concerning” that Atlantic Editor-in-Chief Jeffrey Goldberg had been added to the chat where plans for a military strike against Yemen were discussed, he saw an upside to the event.

x Mediamatters Content

“If you look at the actual content of what was reported, if you look at how they discuss potential strikes on Houthis in Yemen, what you will see is dialog between Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, national security adviser Mike Waltz, Stephen Miller, Tulsi Gabbard, and many more in a very collaborative, open, honest, team-based attempt to come to the right decision,” Cain said.

“After years of secrecy and incompetence, if you read the content of these messages, I think you will come away proud that these are the leaders making these decisions in America.”

Cain’s opinion isn’t shared by too many others outside the administration, including military veterans like former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has some choice words for the text chain screw up.

“From an operational security perspective, this is the highest level of fuckup imaginable. These people cannot keep America safe,” Buttigieg wrote.

In fact, the administration officials involved in the leak—like Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Waltz—have all previously argued that a leak of this caliber requires a criminal investigation. But that was their position when the story involved former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s email server.

Other Fox News voices also took up the Trump administration’s side in discussing the leak story.

Sean Hannity, who has been described as Trump’s “shadow chief of staff” complained that the “media mob” is “obsessed with an accidentally leaked text,” describing coverage of the security breach as merely “feigned phony outrage” and something “that nobody will care about.”

Host Laura Ingraham similarly dismissed the story, labeling Goldberg as “a long-time journalistic adversary” and described his previous reporting on Trump denigrating military veterans as a hoax. Eyewitnesses have verified Goldberg’s reporting on Trump’s actions and surrounding rhetoric.

One of the few voices on Fox who conceded the leak might be a problem was Brit Hume, a contributor to the network and former host.

“And this, of course, is, you know, details of war plans, which is what we're talking about here, about a military operation, are about as sensitive as things get, so this was, you know, a major leak. Fortunately, it was leaked to an American citizen,” Hume said, referring to Goldberg.

Related | 'Mistakes happen': GOP lawmakers shrug off shocking leak of war plans

“While he might be considered an enemy of the administration in some quarters, he certainly is not an enemy of the United States. And he did not disclose anything very sensitive, fortunately.”

Cain’s defense of the Trump team is even more noteworthy because his afternoon show replaced “Your World with Neil Cavuto.” While Cavuto was a conservative who frequently stuck to the right-wing Fox News line on most issues, he did occasionally offer up light criticism of Trump.

His replacement, Cain, is a diehard MAGA Republican conservative, who called Rep. Ilhan Omar a “parasite” and praised the Supreme Court decision undoing affirmative action.

Now pointing to a national security leak as evidence of Trump strength and purported Democratic weakness, Cain shows once again how hours of Fox News propaganda is virtually indistinguishable from the Trump White House’s own spin.